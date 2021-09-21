REV : UNIQUE FALL VISTAS OF WATERFALLS, CRATERS, RIVER ROADS, AND MORE Curated by the American Coach® Brand

This fall,American Coach, a luxury RV brand within REV Recreation Group®, a subsidiary of REV Group®, has assembled a collection of 10 majestic and unusual vistas across the United States that pair autumnal foliage with other natural wonders that range from waterfalls and snow-capped mountains to volcanic craters.

New River Gorge & Bridge, Glen Jean, WV

Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains near Fayetteville is the New River Gorge Bridge - a breath-taking steel arch bridge of 3,030 ft. that spans the New River Gorge. In fact, the bridge is so iconic that it's pictured on the state's commemorative quarter. For a picture-perfect spot to capture an image of this impressive structure and the beautiful fall foliage that flanks it, visit the Canyon Rim Visitor Center. For views from the gorge floor looking up at the bridge, take the winding Fayette Station Road that dates back 100 years. The drive delivers sweeping vistas of the river, its bridges, hardwood forests, and forgotten coal mining towns from a bygone era.

Finally, for those who'd like to witness some adventure, there's Bridge Day. This Oct. 16, the bridge becomes an extreme sports platform when daredevils from near and far come to jump off, zipline down, and rappel from the bridge to New River Gorge below.

RVers can stay overnight at the Stonewall Resort near Roanoke. The resort's amenities include beautiful lake views, a full-service spa, and golf course.

Amicalola Falls State Park, Dawsonville, GA

The white water of Amicalola Falls cascading over a towering bluff in multiple tiers is a perfect contrast to the fall scenery of the southern Appalachian Mountains that surround it. During October and November, the stunning 729-foot Amicalola Falls (the tallest waterfall in Georgia) is framed by vibrant autumn colors. Accessing the falls can be done by climbing more than 600 steps or by vehicle. For those taking a vehicle, park at the top of the falls and take in the amazing view of the valley and mountains beyond. Walk down the stairs to a viewing platform for a closer look at the spectacular falls.

RVers can stay overnight at the Adventure Lodge of Georgiaat Amicalola Falls State Park.

Upper Peninsula, MI

A long weekend or weeklong visit to the unmatched beauty of the Upper Peninsula in Michigan is a fall must. The trip begins by traveling across the awe-inspiring Mackinac Bridge that transports drivers over the legendary Straits of Mackinac. At approximately five miles, it's the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere.

After crossing the straights, plan to visit Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. This signature stop is known for its: 15 miles of multicolored sandstone cliffs that tower up to 200 feet above Lake Superior; huge sand dunes; unspoiled beaches; picturesque waterfalls; deep forest; and nature trails. The park is open year-round, 24 hours a day, and is free. Some of the most spectacular views of the rugged cliffs that line Lake Superior are from the water. Through mid-October, a variety of boat cruises are offered by Pictured Rocks Cruises. For those looking for activity, there are hundreds of miles of trails in the Pictured Rocks area that range from easy to strenuous.

Next,

head to Michigan's northern-most town - tiny

located on the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula. This hamlet of approximately 100 residents is in a valley at the base of Brockway Mountain. The nearly 10-mile Brockway Mountain Drive delivers panoramic views of Lake Superior from more than 700 feet above lake level, along with swell after swell of autumn majesty. Look for freighters slowly passing by and get a birds-eye view of tiny Copper Harbor below. O n clear days, Isle Royale, which is approximately 50 miles away, can be seen. Due to its remote location and absence of artificial light from nearby towns, star gazing on the mountain peak is an amazing experience on a crisp fall night.

RVers can stay overnight at the Wilderness Resortnear Lac La Belle. Resort amenities include fishing charters, kayaking, mine tours, and more.Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, Summit County, OH

For a unique fall vantage point, book a ticket on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. A three-and-a-half hour round trip weaves t hrough

and parallels the rushing Cuyahoga River. Soak up the brilliant sugar maple reds and towering brown oaks along the way. For a bit of exercise, try the Brandywine Gorge Trail and hike up to the 65-foot Brandywine Falls for panoramic views of fall foliage in each direction. The historic Everett Covered Bridge that crosses Furnace Creek is another site within the national park that shouldn't be missed. It's a nod to days gone by when more than 2,000 covered bridges were scattered throughout Ohio. Today, the Everett Covered Bridge is the last remaining one in Summit County.

RVers can stay overnight at the luxurious Hearthside Grove Lake ErieRV Resort.

Maroon Bells,CO

Just 10 miles west of Aspen in the White River National Forest are Maroon Bells, a series of bell-shaped, wine-colored peaks that rise to 14,000 feet and are one of the most photographed scenes in Colorado. In the fall, the Maroon Bells are surrounded by cloud-speckled blue skies and golden-hued aspen groves. The best way to see the Maroon Bells is to take the public bus operated by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and visit mid-week when there are fewer crowds. The bus operates through mid-October and requires reservations. For an easy way to soak up the beauty of the area, take Maroon Lake trail for a walk through a meadow and across bridges that cross Maroon Creek. A hike to Crater Lakeis another popular activity for those who'd like to explore the Maroon Bells area and catch the brilliant seasonal colors. During the fall, the lake does diminish and eventually dries up so, depending on the time, the hike may lead to a dry lakebed.

RVers can stay overnight at the Glenwood Canyon Resort.

Door County,WI

Door County is often referred as to as the Cape Cod of the Midwest and is considered by many to be one of the best fall foliage destinations. This finger peninsula with its nearly 300 miles of shoreline reaches north into Lake Michigan and is reminiscent of New England with its fishing and maritime heritage, lighthouses, and quaint hamlets like Egg Harbor, Fish Creek, and Ephraim that dot the area's bays and inlets. At 253 feet above the Bay of Green Bay, Eagle Towerin Peninsula State Park delivers a birds-eye view of the park, surrounding islands, the Upper Michigan shoreline, and local communities.In addition to spectacular fall colors, fish boils, apple pies, and cherry wine are Door County staples.

RVers can stay overnight at Door County's Tranquil Timbers Campground.

Great River Road

, Along the Mississippi River

For those who have between four to 10 days for a fall excursion, consider hitting the Great River Road that hugs the storied Mississippi River and touches 10 states. The road begins in Minnesota, meanders along Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, touches Kentucky and Tennessee, and continues south to Arkansas and Mississippi, concluding in Louisiana where the mighty Mississippi empties into the Gulf of Mexico. Along the way are soaring bluffs, scenic overlooks, small family farms, quaint towns, state parks, and more than 70 historic sites, national monuments, and museums. For bird watchers, the Mississippi Flyway is a migration route followed by nearly half of North America's waterfowl and shorebirds, making it one of the world's premier spots for birding. In addition, scattered along the drive are other fall favorites, including farmer's markets, apple orchards, pumpkin patches, and local wineries.

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, Flagstaff, AZ

It's a fall vista like no other that combines black lava with red-brown patches of volcanic cinder. One thousand years ago, a volcano erupted and changed the landscape in northern Arizona. What was left behind was a cone, rimmed with yellow and red cinders that mimic the colors of an Arizona sunset. To explore the volcanic landscape, stroll through a ponderosa pine forest to view Sunset Crater Volcano, Bonito Lava Flow, and O'Leary Peak. From the summit, take in sweeping views of the San Francisco Peaks.

RVers can stay overnight at Bonito Campground- right next to Sunset Crater National Park.

Whitefish, MT

Whitefish is a gateway town to Glacier National Park and has an abundance of fall beauty with its mountains, lakes, rivers, and forests. The area is rich with tamarack trees (also called larch) with evergreen-like needles that turn gold in the fall and lay a golden blanket on the forest floor when they drop. Weather permitting, hot air balloon rides are available through September and soar over the Flathead Valley with its autumnal scenery. For those who'd like to try their hand at fly-fishing, locals say fall is the ideal time and recommend securing a guide to ensure the best chances of success on the North Fork, Middle Fork, and South Fork of the Flathead River. To enjoy the crisp days of September and October and explore the West's beautiful forests, sweeping vistas, and pristine lakes , select one of the 14 area trailheads that guide hikers and walkers over 43 miles of natural-surface trails. To continue meandering, dip into

and don't miss the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road.

RVers can stay overnight at the Polson RV Resort- Montana's top-rated motorcoach resort.

Crater Lake, Klamath County, OR

Visit Crater Lake, one of the "Seven Wonders of Oregon," for a spectacular fall sight. Located on the crest of the Cascade Mountain range in the southern part of the state, Crater Lake National Park is the deepest lake in the United States and one of the prettiest. Its beauty comes from its intense blue color that ranges from turquoise along the shallow shoreline to a dark Prussian blue in the deeper areas. A sunrise or sunset view of the lake is especially spectacular with morning or evening colors reflecting off the water's surface. During autumn, soak up the beautiful vistas that surround the lake with a 33-mile Rim Drive and its 30-plus scenic pullouts. Breathtaking stops along the route include a view of Phantom Ship Island that rises 16 stories from the lake. At Phantom Ship Island overlook, take Pinnacles Road to a trail head for a one-mile hike across Kerr Notch to see Plaikni Falls. The waterfall is located in a glacier-carved cliff surrounded by walls of petrified volcanic ash.

RVers can stay overnight at Crater Lake Resort.

