REV : WHEELED COACH ANNOUNCES FIREFIGHTER ONE AS EXCLUSIVE DEALER FOR NEW JERSEY

Wheeled Coach, an industry-leading manufacturer of emergency vehicles for over 45 years, has announced the appointment of Firefighter One (FF1) as the exclusive Wheeled Coach dealer in New Jersey. FF1 is authorized to sell and service the complete portfolio of Wheeled Coach® Type I, II, III and Medium-Duty emergency vehicles for the state.

Representing REV Group's Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc. since 2018, Firefighter One is based in Sparta, New Jersey with a 10,000 square foot showroom and a 7,500 square foot service center. FF1's team has over 170 years of combined experience in the fire and emergency medical services, including current or former chief fire officers and is affiliated with both career and volunteer fire departments.

'Growth with great brands has always and continues to be a top priority at Firefighter One. I'm excited that our relationship with REV Group continues to expand with Wheeled Coach, an excellent ambulance brand for our customers, both loyal and new,' said Jonathon Van Norman, Owner and President of Firefighter One.

'Firefighter One has tremendous experience and customer insights that they bring to the market, so we are excited to have them now represent the Wheeled Coach brand for the state of New Jersey.' said George Petropoulos, Vice President of Sales, REV Ambulance Group. 'Their extensive onsite service center coupled with their offsite service capabilities make them a great addition to the Wheeled Coach dealer network.'

For more information on purchasing or demoing a Wheeled Coach Ambulance, please contact SALES@ff1.comor call 833-FF1-FIRE.

###

About Wheeled Coach

Wheeled Coach is a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc.

About Firefighter One

FF1 is a first responder apparatus, gear, and equipment dealer representing hundreds of brands. With a 7,500 square-foot authorized service center for apparatus and equipment as well as a retail store, FF1 has everything you and your department need for every situation.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG