Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  REV Group, Inc.    REVG

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REV : WHEELED COACH ANNOUNCES FIREFIGHTER ONE AS EXCLUSIVE DEALER FOR NEW JERSEY

02/10/2021 | 03:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wheeled Coach, an industry-leading manufacturer of emergency vehicles for over 45 years, has announced the appointment of Firefighter One (FF1) as the exclusive Wheeled Coach dealer in New Jersey. FF1 is authorized to sell and service the complete portfolio of Wheeled Coach® Type I, II, III and Medium-Duty emergency vehicles for the state.

Representing REV Group's Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc. since 2018, Firefighter One is based in Sparta, New Jersey with a 10,000 square foot showroom and a 7,500 square foot service center. FF1's team has over 170 years of combined experience in the fire and emergency medical services, including current or former chief fire officers and is affiliated with both career and volunteer fire departments.

'Growth with great brands has always and continues to be a top priority at Firefighter One. I'm excited that our relationship with REV Group continues to expand with Wheeled Coach, an excellent ambulance brand for our customers, both loyal and new,' said Jonathon Van Norman, Owner and President of Firefighter One.

'Firefighter One has tremendous experience and customer insights that they bring to the market, so we are excited to have them now represent the Wheeled Coach brand for the state of New Jersey.' said George Petropoulos, Vice President of Sales, REV Ambulance Group. 'Their extensive onsite service center coupled with their offsite service capabilities make them a great addition to the Wheeled Coach dealer network.'

For more information on purchasing or demoing a Wheeled Coach Ambulance, please contact SALES@ff1.comor call 833-FF1-FIRE.

###

About Wheeled Coach

Wheeled Coach is a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc.

About Firefighter One

FF1 is a first responder apparatus, gear, and equipment dealer representing hundreds of brands. With a 7,500 square-foot authorized service center for apparatus and equipment as well as a retail store, FF1 has everything you and your department need for every situation.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG



BACK TO NEWS

Disclaimer

REV Group Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 20:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REV GROUP, INC.
09:14aREV : Wheeled coach announces firefighter one as exclusive dealer for new jersey
PU
02/09REV : KME® FIRE APPARATUS DELIVERS 101' TRACTOR DRAWN AERIALCAT™ TO SANTA ..
PU
02/04REV : Wheeled coach® appoints atlantic emergency solutions as new dealer for pen..
PU
02/02REV : Wheeled coach appoints burgess ambulance sales as exclusive dealer in ohio
PU
02/01REV : Columbus fire & ems department purchases active air purification systems
PU
02/01REV : Recreation group has record sales at tampa rv supershow
PU
01/29REV : E-one® launches ready-to-build custom pumpers with thousands of configurab..
PU
01/27SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating REV Group, In..
PR
01/26REV : TOP PRESIDENTIAL ROAD TRIPS AND RV DESTINATIONS Recommended by the Fleetwo..
PU
01/26REV : TOP TEN ROMANTIC ROAD TRIPS Recommended by the American Coach® Brand
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 346 M - -
Net income 2021 19,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 738 M 738 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 7 060
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart REV GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
REV Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 11,57 $
Spread / Highest target -13,6%
Spread / Average Target -22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodney M. Rushing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Anthony Skonieczny Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Peter Panagis Chief Information Officer
Jean-Marie Canan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REV GROUP, INC.31.33%738
PACCAR, INC.15.22%34 456
KUBOTA CORPORATION12.73%28 339
KOMATSU LTD.9.96%27 732
EPIROC AB12.50%23 550
KNORR-BREMSE AG-2.31%21 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ