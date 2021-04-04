REV : ANCHORAGE MIDDLETOWN FIRE & EMS PURCHASES FOUR E-ONE RESCUE PUMPERS AND ONE HR 100 AERIAL

E -ONE®, a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce that Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS of Louisville, KY, has selected E-ONE and its authorized dealer, Vogelpohl Fire Equipment , to provide the department with four Custom Rescue Pumpers and one HR 100™ aerial.

Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMSis now the third largest fire department in Kentucky, having merged with three other departments in 2019. The five new E-ONE fire apparatus will be replacement vehicles for its fleet.

Features of the E-ONE Custom Rescue Pumpersinclude:

100' wide Cyclone® cab with roll-cage design and IMMI® air bag system

Barrier style cab doors with extended lower steps

Severe duty interior including cab dash, overhead console, and door panels

Extruded aluminum body with low hosebed, enclosed ladder tunnel and full height compartments on each side

Cummins L9 450 HP engine with EVS™ 3000 transmission

500 gallon water tank with 30 gallon integral Class A foam cell

Waterous CSU 1500 gpm single stage pump

Hypro/FoamPro® 2001 foam system

TFT® 18' Extend-A-Gun deck gun

V-MUX electrical system with Vista IV display for driver and officer

Whelen® warning lights and siren

AXIS® Smart Truck technology

Features of the E-ONE Rear Mount Tandem Axle HR 100include:

100' wide Cyclone cab with roll-cage design and IMMI air bag system

Heavy duty front bumper for hydraulic rescue tools and preconnected handline

Barrier style cab doors with extended lower steps

Severe duty interior including cab dash, overhead console, and door panels

Extruded aluminum body with rescue style extended height compartments and SideStacker® hosebed

Cummins X12 500 HP engine with EVS 4000 transmission

470 gallon water tank with 30 gallon integral Class A foam cell

Waterous CSU 2000 gpm single stage pump

Hypro/FoamPro 2001 foam system

HR 100 extruded aluminum aerial with 500 lb tip load (wet or dry)

Pinnable waterway to tip with TFT monitor and 2.5' discharge

Smart Power 6KW hydraulic generator with 200' 10/3 cord reel

V-MUX electrical system with Vista IV display for driver and officer

Whelen warning lights and siren

AXIS Smart Truck technology

'From the start of the purchase to the pre-construction conference, Vogelpohl Fire Equipment has made the process very enjoyable and painless,' said Anchorage Middleton Fire & EMS Deputy Chief Tony Hairgrove. 'We look forward to completing the construction on four Cyclone Rescue Pumpers and one HR 100.'

'Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS conducted an extensive and thorough review of apparatus manufacturers and dealerships. E-ONE and Vogelpohl Fire Equipment are proud to have been selected as the apparatus partner for their fleet replacement,' said Larry Daniels, Director of Sales, E-ONE. 'The safety and versatility of the new E-ONE 100-inch wide Cyclone cab will be the new fleet standard as it is available on their pumper and aerial units. We look forward to delivering these highly customized firetrucks and supporting Anchorage Middletown as they serve their communities for years to come.'

About E-ONE

is a leading

fire apparatus

manufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial

fire trucks

, rescue pumpers and custom

fire apparatus,

and has produced more than 28,000 vehicles delivered around the world. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is an industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG