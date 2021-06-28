Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. REV Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REVG   US7495271071

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

REV : American Coach® Establishes Partnership with Indy-winning Race Car Driver Hélio Castroneves

06/28/2021 | 03:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of its 2021 marketing activities, the American Coachbrand has an exclusive RV partnership with Hélio Castroneves, the elite race car driver who recently won his fourth Indy 500 championship. American Coach is part of REV Recreation Group (RRG), a manufacturer of Class A motorhomes and a subsidiary of REV Group®.

Castroneves is using a custom American Eagle throughout the year and will make select appearances for American Coach, engage in social media posts, and share his American Coach experience in brand videos. Castroneves has a long-standing relationship with REV Group that began in 2015. This year, the race car driver began working with RRG on a series of marketing activities.

American Coachis an ultra-luxury brand of recreational vehicles that is celebrating its 30th anniversary. American Coach motorhomes are known for their exquisite design, lavish touches, and innovative engineering that make traveling a relaxing and indulgent experience. New models feature such amenities as high-end kitchens with black stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops with waterfall edges and hand-crafted kitchen cabinets; spacious and luxurious master bedrooms and baths with articulating mattresses, spa showers and his and her sinks; and superior technology components such as 50' exterior TVs.

American Coach models have earned numerous industry awards, including 'Top RV Debut' and 'Must See RV.' For more information, visit americancoach.com.

# # #

About REV Recreation Group, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc. (RRG) is a REV Group®subsidiary and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry's most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. REV Recreation Group is headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location. In addition, RRG operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group®companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG.



BACK TO NEWS

Disclaimer

REV Group Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 19:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REV GROUP, INC.
03:37pREV  : American Coach® Establishes Partnership with Indy-winning Race Car Driver..
PU
06/22INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Added to with Purchase of REV Group Shares
MT
06/22REV  : E-one delivers four pumpers with new cyclone® cab to sarasota county fire..
PU
06/21REV GROUP, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/18REV  : FLEETWOOD RV® DEBUTS THE FRONTIER® FOR 2022 Model Packed with Industry In..
PU
06/18REV  : SOLO LIFE ON THE ROAD American Coach® Owner Shares Her Travels, Tips & Te..
PU
06/18REV  : Recreation group debuts dealer marketing hub
PU
06/18REV  : SPARTAN EMERGENCY RESPONSE INTRODUCES SMART REACH™ MULTI-STANCE&tra..
PU
06/16REV  : E-one® dealer 1200 degrees announces major expansion of its techno feu br..
PU
06/16INSIDER TRENDS : REV Group Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Scaling Back wit..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 545 M - -
Net income 2021 61,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 1 057 M 1 057 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 7 060
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart REV GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
REV Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,32 $
Average target price 18,75 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney M. Rushing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Anthony Skonieczny Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Peter Panagis Chief Information Officer
Jean-Marie Canan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REV GROUP, INC.85.24%1 057
PACCAR, INC.3.13%30 890
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION20.51%27 947
EPIROC AB (PUBL)156.93%26 196
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.38%25 259
KOMATSU LTD.1.14%24 110