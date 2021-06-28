REV : American Coach® Establishes Partnership with Indy-winning Race Car Driver Hélio Castroneves

As part of its 2021 marketing activities, the American Coachbrand has an exclusive RV partnership with Hélio Castroneves, the elite race car driver who recently won his fourth Indy 500 championship. American Coach is part of REV Recreation Group (RRG), a manufacturer of Class A motorhomes and a subsidiary of REV Group®.

Castroneves is using a custom American Eagle throughout the year and will make select appearances for American Coach, engage in social media posts, and share his American Coach experience in brand videos. Castroneves has a long-standing relationship with REV Group that began in 2015. This year, the race car driver began working with RRG on a series of marketing activities.

American Coachis an ultra-luxury brand of recreational vehicles that is celebrating its 30th anniversary. American Coach motorhomes are known for their exquisite design, lavish touches, and innovative engineering that make traveling a relaxing and indulgent experience. New models feature such amenities as high-end kitchens with black stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops with waterfall edges and hand-crafted kitchen cabinets; spacious and luxurious master bedrooms and baths with articulating mattresses, spa showers and his and her sinks; and superior technology components such as 50' exterior TVs.

American Coach models have earned numerous industry awards, including 'Top RV Debut' and 'Must See RV.' For more information, visit americancoach.com.

About REV Recreation Group, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc. (RRG) is a REV Group®subsidiary and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry's most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. REV Recreation Group is headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location. In addition, RRG operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group®companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG.