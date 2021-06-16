Log in
    REVG   US7495271071

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
REV : E-ONE® DEALER 1200 DEGREES ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXPANSION OF ITS TECHNO FEU BRANCH IN QUEBEC

06/16/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
E-ONE®, a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the major expansion of its dealer 1200 Degrees' Techno Feu, an E-ONE dealer for more than 30 years.

The $1.5 million investment at the branch in St-François-du-Lac, Quebec includes the addition of more than 12,500 square feet, increasing the facility's footprint to almost 30,000 square feet. As a result, there are now 18 service bays and the size of its after-market parts department tripled, expanding the branch's capacity for the selling, servicing, and maintenance of fire trucks in Eastern Canada.

'This major project at Techno Feu reflects our recent growth and prepares us for strategic affiliations coming in the next few years,' said François Proulx, President of 1200 Degrees. 'With our expertise, our zeal and our credibility that dominates the market, we were able to build a complete service offering, especially accessible to municipalities across Eastern Canada. We intend to remain one of the most important Canadian suppliers in the field and this expansion allows us to achieve that.'

'E-ONE is excited to be a part of this major expansion with our dealer 1200 Degrees Techno Feu, who have been instrumental to our success in the Canadian market,' said Larry Daniels, E-ONE Director of Sales. 'Despite the impact of the pandemic during the past year, 1200 Degrees Techno Feu has continued to move forward and invest in their future and the future of E-ONE. We are proud to support them and to continue to grow our Canadian market presence well into the future.'

With service centers in Trois-Rivières, St-François-du-Lac and Ayr (Ontario), 1200 Degrees offers the largest specialized grouping in sales and rental of fire trucks and fire equipment in Eastern Canada. Major customers include the cities of Montreal and Toronto and the Canadian National Defence.

About E-ONE

E-ONEis a leading fire apparatusmanufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial fire trucks,rescue pumpers and custom fire apparatus, and has produced more than 28,000 vehicles delivered around the world. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is an industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group®(REVG) is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG.



REV Group Inc. published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
