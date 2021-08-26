Log in
REV : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on Wednesday September 8, 2021

08/26/2021
REV Group (NYSE: REVG), today announced that it is planning to release its third quarter 2021 results before market open on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. The results will be discussed during a live webcast later that morning on September 8, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.revgroup.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website before the start of the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and asking for the REV Group Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13722779. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on September 22, 2021.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 545 M - -
Net income 2021 61,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 1 026 M 1 026 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 7 060
Free-Float 54,3%
Managers and Directors
Rodney M. Rushing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Anthony Skonieczny Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Peter Panagis Chief Information Officer
Jean-Marie Canan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REV GROUP, INC.79.80%1 026
PACCAR, INC.-5.00%28 458
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.70%25 868
EPIROC AB (PUBL)156.67%25 494
KUBOTA CORPORATION-1.24%24 416
KOMATSU LTD.-6.92%22 718