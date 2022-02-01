Log in
    RVNC   US7613301099

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RVNC)
RVNC ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Limited Shareholders

02/01/2022 | 03:06pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 25, 2019 to October 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in RVNC:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/revance-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=22761&from=4

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. NEWS - RVNC NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company's manufacturing facility for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection ("DAXI"); (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would approve the DAXI Biologics License Application ("BLA") in its current form; (iii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Revance you have until February 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Revance securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the RVNC lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/revance-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?id=22761&from=4

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rvnc-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-8-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-revance-therapeutics-inc-limited-shareholders-301473075.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


Analyst Recommendations on REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations