Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC) (“Revance” or the “Company”) today announced a proposed underwritten public offering of $100 million of its common stock. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares in an amount not to exceed 15% of the number of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance the commercial growth of its aesthetics portfolio, including DAXXIFY® and the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, support the launch of DAXXIFY® into the therapeutics market, as well as for working capital, research and development and general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to prevailing market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Barclays is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

Barclays may offer the shares of common stock from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Global Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices subject to receipt and acceptance by it and subject to its right to reject any order in whole or in part. On March 1, 2024, the last sale price of the shares as reported on the Nasdaq Global Market was $6.98 per share.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Revance pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-275548) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 14, 2023. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Revance

Revance is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings. Revance’s portfolio includes DAXXIFY® (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection and the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers in the U.S. Revance has also partnered with Viatris Inc. to develop a biosimilar to onabotulinumtoxinA for injection and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical to commercialize DAXXIFY® in China.

“Revance”, the Revance logo, and DAXXIFY® are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® and RHA® are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about: the completion and timing of the offering; the offering size and the grant of the option to the underwriter to purchase additional shares; and statements regarding the intended use of the net proceeds from the offering are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to whether or not Revance will be able to raise capital through the sale of shares of common stock, the final terms of the proposed offering, prevailing market and other conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that Revance will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the proposed offering, Revance and its business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents Revance files from time to time with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2024, the preliminary prospectus supplement and the final prospectus supplement, when available, each relating to this offering, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the SEC. Revance expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as required by applicable law.

