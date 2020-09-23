Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Revance Therapeutics, Inc.    RVNC

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RVNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Revance Therapeutics : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its investigational neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, today announced new hire grants totaling an aggregate of 23,500 inducement restricted stock awards (“RSAs”) to five employees. The RSAs vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each of the four anniversaries of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employee's continued service relationship with Revance through the applicable vesting dates.

The Compensation Committee of Revance’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval in 2020. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow’s feet, as well as in three therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia, adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which includes integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty digital services. Revance has also partnered with Mylan N.V. to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

“Revance Therapeutics” and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
RHA resilient hyaluronic acid® and RHA® are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.
BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:06pREVANCE THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(..
BU
09/08REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global H..
BU
09/02REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare C..
BU
08/25REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : Commercial Infrastructure Established and Positioned to L..
BU
08/11REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Two Peer-Reviewed Publications Reporting Safety..
BU
08/06REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/06REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
08/06REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides C..
BU
07/30REVANCE THERAPEUTICS : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thurs..
BU
07/24REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6,35 M - -
Net income 2020 -255 M - -
Net cash 2020 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 809 M 1 809 M -
EV / Sales 2020 224x
EV / Sales 2021 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,09 $
Last Close Price 27,44 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Foley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angus C. Russell Chairman
Abhay Joshi Chief Operating Officer
Tobin C. Schilke Chief Financial Officer
Roman G. Rubio Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.69.07%1 809
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-2.43%79 486
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.21%69 696
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS52.21%60 140
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.48.94%33 208
GENMAB A/S62.94%24 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group