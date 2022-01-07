Log in
    RVNC   US7613301099

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RVNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Revance Therapeutics Rises After FDA Meeting on DAXI

01/07/2022 | 12:54pm EST
By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. moved higher Friday after the biotechnology company reported progress in its pursuit of U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its injection treatment for frown lines.

The Newark, Calif., company said it held a so-called "Type A" meeting with the FDA, which in October said it wouldn't approve Revance's application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, or DAXI, due to issues related to the drug's manufacturing plant.

According to FDA guidelines, Type A meetings are aimed at resolving disputes and helping stalled product development programs proceed, with scheduling targeted to occur within 30 days of receipt of a written request.

Revance said it believes the meeting has informed its next steps for a resubmission, adding that it will provide an update on the regulatory pathway once it receives the formal meeting minutes from the FDA.

Analysts at Wells Fargo said it is encouraging that Revance has already met with the FDA, given fears that the Covid-19 pandemic and the holiday season might delay a meeting until later in the first quarter. Wells Fargo said it is modeling a late 2022 approval for DAXI.

Revance also on Friday reported preliminary RHA filler revenue of $23 million to $24 million, which analysts at Wells Fargo and Mizuho say tops expectations.

Revance shares, which fell sharply in October after the FDA turned away the DAXI application, were recently up 6.7% to $16.31.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1254ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. 5.43% 16.12 Delayed Quote.-6.31%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 2.55% 55.025 Delayed Quote.11.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -288 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 098 M 1 098 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,24x
Nbr of Employees 470
Free-Float 96,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,29 $
Average target price 28,10 $
Spread / Average Target 83,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Foley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dustin Sjuts President
Tobin C. Schilke Chief Financial Officer
Angus C. Russell Chairman
Abhay Joshi COO & President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
