Revance Therapeutics Rises After FDA Meeting on DAXI

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. moved higher Friday after the biotechnology company reported progress in its pursuit of U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its injection treatment for frown lines.

The Newark, Calif., company said it held a so-called "Type A" meeting with the FDA, which in October said it wouldn't approve Revance's application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, or DAXI, due to issues related to the drug's manufacturing plant.

According to FDA guidelines, Type A meetings are aimed at resolving disputes and helping stalled product development programs proceed, with scheduling targeted to occur within 30 days of receipt of a written request.

Revance said it believes the meeting has informed its next steps for a resubmission, adding that it will provide an update on the regulatory pathway once it receives the formal meeting minutes from the FDA.

Analysts at Wells Fargo said it is encouraging that Revance has already met with the FDA, given fears that the Covid-19 pandemic and the holiday season might delay a meeting until later in the first quarter. Wells Fargo said it is modeling a late 2022 approval for DAXI.

Revance also on Friday reported preliminary RHA filler revenue of $23 million to $24 million, which analysts at Wells Fargo and Mizuho say tops expectations.

Revance shares, which fell sharply in October after the FDA turned away the DAXI application, were recently up 6.7% to $16.31.

