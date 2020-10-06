Revance Therapeutics : to Present Three New Abstracts Evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection and Two ePosters Evaluating the RHA® Collection During the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting

- Two oral presentations highlighting new data on DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection from the SAKURA Phase 3 program, the largest aesthetic neuromodulator clinical program ever conducted for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines –

- One oral presentation featuring new interim analysis data from a Phase 2a open-label study on the safety and efficacy of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of lateral canthal lines (crow’s feet) –

- In addition, there will be two ePosters evaluating the properties of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers –

- Revance to also host ‘Innovative Technology for the Emerging Demand of Facial Dynamics’ virtual symposium at ASDS on Saturday, October 10, at 2:30 p.m. ET with Drs. Shannon Humphrey, Arthur Swift, Benji Dhillon and Charles Boyd -

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its investigational neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, today announced three oral presentations and two ePosters at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting, October 9-11, 2020. Presented data will showcase novel findings from the SAKURA Phase 3 program evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of moderate or severe glabellar (frown) lines, as well as a 4-week interim analysis from the Phase 2a open-label study for the treatment of moderate to severe lateral canthal lines (LCL), commonly known as crow’s feet lines.

“These data underscore the potential of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection to set a new standard in facial aesthetics treatments and advance our mission of transforming the patient experience,” said Roman Rubio, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Revance. “The data from the LCL study were used to optimize our Phase 2 open-label upper facial lines study, which we expect to report results from in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, these findings support our overarching scientific platform as we continue to establish a new category of long-lasting neuromodulator products for our prestige aesthetics portfolio.”

The first presentation will report on the efficacy, duration, and safety of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in females across multiple age cohorts following the treatment of glabellar lines in the SAKURA program. This subgroup analysis demonstrated that the efficacy and duration of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines is similarly high in adult females independent of age. The second presentation will highlight details from the SAKURA program in which DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection treated subjects showed substantial and progressive improvement in the severity of glabellar lines at rest following repeated treatment.

The final presentation will cover 4-week interim data from the Phase 2a open-label study in crow's feet. Data demonstrated that following treatment of LCLs with DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, 88% of subjects achieved a score of none or mild at Week 4 in at least one treatment group. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection appeared to be well tolerated at all dose levels. These results were previously announced by Revance in June 2020.

Oral Presentations:

DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection Demonstrates Consistent Efficacy, Duration, and Safety in Females Independent of Age: Subgroup Analysis from a Large, Phase 3 Program

Friday, October 9, 2020, 9:36 a.m. – 9:39 a.m. ET during the Session #1: Oral Abstracts.

Presenter: Glynis Ablon, M.D., FAAD, Dermatologist at Ablon Skin Institute and Research Center, Manhattan Beach, CA, and Associate Clinical Professor at University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA

DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection–treated subjects show progressive improvement in static glabellar lines with repeated treatment

Friday, October 9, 2020, 9:42 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. ET during the Session #1: Oral Abstracts.

Presenter: Richard Glogau, M.D., Dermatologist at Glogau Dermatology, San Francisco, CA, and Clinical Professor of Dermatology University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA

DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for Lateral Canthal Lines: A 4-week Interim Analysis

Friday, October 9, 2020, 9:39 a.m. – 9:42 a.m. ET during the Session #1: Oral Abstracts.

Presenter: Terrence Keaney, M.D., FAAD, Dermatologist at SkinDC Cosmetic Center, Arlington, VA, Assistant Clinical Faculty of Dermatology at George Washington University and Howard University, and Director of the Laser and Lipoatrophy Clinic at the Veterans Affairs Hospital, Washington, D.C.

ePosters:

Rheological Evaluation of the Dynamic Properties of Hyaluronic Acid-based Dermal Fillers

Authors: Vince Bertucci*, Conor Gallagher†, Jimmy Faivre‡, Kevin Legent‡, Mélanie Gallet‡, Elodie Tremblais‡, François Bourdon‡

Affiliations: *University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada and private practice, Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada; †Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Newark, California; ‡Teoxane, Geneva, Switzerland

Evaluation of the Impact of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Filler Manufacturing Technologies on HA Chain Degradation

Authors: Jay Mashburn†, Jimmy Faivre‡, François Bourdon‡

Affiliations: †Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Newark, California; ‡Teoxane, Geneva, Switzerland

Revance is anticipating the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines in the fourth quarter of this year and is generating additional data in facial aesthetics, including three Phase 2 open-label trials in lateral canthal (crow’s feet), upper facial lines and forehead lines. The open-label Phase 2 trial of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of upper facial lines – glabellar (frown), lateral canthal (crow’s feet), and forehead lines combined – completed enrollment in February 2020, and the company expects to report topline results in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Complete abstracts, details on presentation times and changes to presentation dates can be found on the ASDS website. The above listed dates are subject to change. Please check www.asds.net for the latest information.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval in 2020. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow’s feet, as well as in three therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia, adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which includes integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty digital services. Revance has also partnered with Mylan N.V. to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team, visit us at www.revance.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

SOURCES

