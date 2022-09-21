Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RVNC   US7613301099

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RVNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
26.01 USD   -2.25%
08:04aRevance to Participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference
BU
09/20Revance Announces Two Publications Highlighting the Efficacy and Safety Profile of DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) For Injection in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal
AQ
09/19Revance Announces Two Publications Highlighting the Efficacy and Safety Profile of DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) For Injection in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Revance to Participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference

09/21/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the company will participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference, taking place September 27 – 29, in Nantucket, MA.

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Foley, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 28, at 9:00 A.M. EST.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.revance.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Revance

Revance is a commercial stage biotechnology company setting the new standard in healthcare with innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings that elevate patient and physician experiences. Revance’s aesthetics portfolio of expertly created products and services, including DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, and OPUL®, the first-of-its-kind Relational Commerce platform for aesthetic practices, deliver a differentiated and exclusive offering for the company’s elite practice partners and their consumers. Revance has also partnered with Viatris Inc. to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which will compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance’s therapeutics pipeline is currently focused on muscle movement disorders including evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in two debilitating conditions, cervical dystonia and upper limb spasticity.

Revance is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with additional office locations in Newark, Pleasanton and Irvine, California. Learn more at www.Revance.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

“Revance” and the Revance logo and OPUL are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® and RHA® are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.
BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:04aRevance to Participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference
BU
09/20Revance Announces Two Publications Highlighting the Efficacy and Safety Profile of DAXX..
AQ
09/19Revance Announces Two Publications Highlighting the Efficacy and Safety Profile of DAXX..
BU
09/19Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Two Publications Highlighting the Efficacy and Saf..
CI
09/16INSIDER SELL : Revance Therapeutics
MT
09/16Revance to Present Data from Phase 2 JUNIPER Clinical Trial Evaluating DAXXIFY Injectio..
AQ
09/16Revance to Present Data from Phase 2 JUNIPER Clinical Trial Evaluating DAXXIFY (Daxibot..
AQ
09/16Revance Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters Opti..
AQ
09/15Revance to Present Data from Phase 2 JUNIPER Clinical Trial Evaluating DAXXIFY™ (..
BU
09/15Revance Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Opt..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 119 M - -
Net income 2022 -264 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 110 M 2 110 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 17,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,66x
Nbr of Employees 495
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 26,01 $
Average target price 33,80 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Foley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dustin S. Sjuts President
Tobin C. Schilke Chief Financial Officer
Angus C. Russell Non-Executive Chairman
Roman G. Rubio Senior Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC.59.38%2 110
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-11.06%80 942
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.51%75 287
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.66%73 588
BIONTECH SE-48.23%32 433
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-37.55%30 523