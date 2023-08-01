Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC), today announced that the company will release second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after the close of market. Revance will host a corresponding conference call and a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (888) 330-3637 for U.S. and Canadian callers, and reference conference ID 5680588 or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company's website at: www.revance.com.

A webcast replay will be available beginning August 8, 2023, at 4.30 p.m. PT / 7.30 p.m. ET to November 9, 2023 at 4.30 p.m. PT / 7.30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, please register via the webcast link on the events page. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the company's website for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Revance

Revance is a biotechnology company setting the new standard in healthcare with innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings that elevate patient and physician experiences. Revance’s aesthetics portfolio of expertly created products and services, including DAXXIFY® (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, and OPUL®, the first-of-its-kind Relational Commerce platform for aesthetic practices, deliver a differentiated and exclusive offering for the company’s elite practice partners and their consumers. Revance has also partnered with Viatris Inc. to develop a biosimilar to onabotulinumtoxinA for injection, which will compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance’s therapeutics pipeline is currently focused on muscle movement disorders including evaluating DAXXIFY® in two debilitating conditions, cervical dystonia and upper limb spasticity.

Revance is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with additional office locations in Newark and Irvine, California. Learn more at www.Revance.com, www.RevanceAesthetics.com, www.DAXXIFY.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

