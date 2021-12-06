Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Revasum, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RVS   AU0000030959

REVASUM, INC.

(RVS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
0.44 AUD   -14.56%
04:52pREVASUM : Presentation to CEO Summit
PU
10/26Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $14.33 Per Share as of September 30, 2021
AQ
09/27REVASUM : Names New Chairman
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Revasum : Presentation to CEO Summit

12/06/2021 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

10th Annual December CEO Summit

Rebecca Shooter-Dodd

President, CEO and Executive Director

8 December 2021

1

For personal use only

DISCLAIMER

This presentation has been prepared by Revasum, Inc. (ARBN: 629 268 533) (Revasum) and is for information purposes only. Each recipient of this presentation is deemed to have agreed to accept the qualifications, limitations and disclaimers set out below.

The information provided in this document is general and may not be suitable for the specific purposes of any user of this document. It is not financial advice or a recommendation to acquire Revasum securities (ASX: RVS). Revasum believes that the information in this document is correct (although not complete or comprehensive), but none of Revasum or its subsidiaries or their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or representatives (Beneficiaries) make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained in this presentation, including any forecast or prospective information. Users of this document should conduct their own independent review, investigations and analysis of Revasum and of the information contained or referred to in this presentation and obtain independent professional advice as to whether an investment in Revasum is appropriate for them, having regard to their personal objectives, risk profile, financial situation and needs, before relying on this document as the basis for any investment decision. Users should also refer to Revasum's financial statements lodged with the ASX for the period to which this document relates.

Future performance - Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward looking statements including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. An investment in Revasum securities is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Revasum. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Revasum's employees, its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this Presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Before making an investment decision, you should consider, with or without the assistance of a financial adviser, whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances.

Non-IFRS financial measures

Revasum uses certain measures to manage and report on its business that are not recognised under Australian Accounting Standards or IFRS. These measures are collectively referred to in this document as 'non-IFRS financial measures' under Regulatory Guide 230 'Disclosing non-IFRS financial information' published by ASIC. Management uses these non-IFRS financial measures to evaluate the performance and profitability of the overall business. The principal non-IFRS financial measures that are referred to in this document is EBITDA. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and significant items. Management uses EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance of the business prior to the impact of significant items, the non-cash impact of depreciation and amortisation and interest and tax charges.

Although Revasum believes that these measures provide useful information about the financial performance of Revasum, they should be considered as supplements to the income statement measures that have been presented in accordance with the Australia Accounting Standards and IFRS and not as a replacement for them.

Financial Data

All dollar values are in US dollars (US$) unless otherwise presented.

2

For personal use only

FULLY-AUTOMATEDSINGLE-WAFER GRINDING & POLISHING SOLUTIONS FOR SILICON CARBIDE

Revasum designs and manufactures capital equipment for substrate conditioning and device manufacturing in the global semiconductor industry with a strategic focus on the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market and wafer sizes ≤200mm. The Company's manufacturing and R&D is based in San Luis Obispo, California, USA.

7AF-HMG

Silicon Carbide Grinder

6EZ

Silicon Carbide Polisher

3

REVASUM AT A GLANCE

only

COMPANY OVERVIEW

use

80+

600+

100%

Patents for CMP,

Worldwide Active

R&D and Manufacturing

Grind & Polish

Tool Install Base

In the US

personal

$15.4M

70+

SiC

FY20 Total Revenue

Employees

Experts in SiC Processing

For

HIGHLIGHTS

$9.0M

$6.1M

6EZ

Total Confirmed

Q321 Total Revenue

PO Received for 2 x 6EZs

Sales Order Backlog

117% q/o/q Increase

First Unit Shipped,

As of December 4, 2021

Installed & Accepted

STOCK SNAPSHOT*

ASX:RVS

A$55.6M

Stock Ticker

Market Capitalization

A$0.53

Stock Price 1 December '21

$13.3M- $15.6M $25M-$35M

Forecast FY21

Forecast FY22

Total Revenue

Total Revenue

60% - 125% y/o/y Increase

*Stock information as of December 1st, 2021

4

CORPORATE LEADERSHIP

onlyuse

MANAGEMENT TEAM

personal

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Karey Holland

Rebecca Shooter-Dodd

President & CEO and

CTO

Executive Director

For

Kevin Landis | Chairman & Non-Executive Director

Rebecca Shooter-Dodd| Executive Director

Bill Kalenian

Chris Sloan

VP of Engineering

VP of Worldwide Sales &

Marketing

Ryan Benton | Independent Non-Executive Director

Paul Mirabelle | Independent Non-Executive Director

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Revasum Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 21:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REVASUM, INC.
04:52pREVASUM : Presentation to CEO Summit
PU
10/26Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Preliminary NAV of $14.33 Per Share as of Sep..
AQ
09/27REVASUM : Names New Chairman
MT
09/27Revasum, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/12REVASUM : Appoints New CEO, Technology Chief
MT
09/12Revasum, Inc. Appoints Dr. Karey Holland to the Role of Chief Technology Officer
CI
09/12Revasum, Inc. Appoints Rebecca Shooter-Dodd as President & Executive Director
CI
09/12Revasum, Inc. Appoints Rebecca Shooter-Dodd as CEO
CI
08/24Revasum, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended July 4, 2021
CI
08/24REVASUM : Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -9,16 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,8 M 33,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart REVASUM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Revasum, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVASUM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rebecca Shooter-Dodd President, CEO & Executive Director
Kevin Michael Landis Non-Executive Chairman
Karey L. Holland Chief Technology Officer
Paul Mirabelle Independent Non-Executive Director
Ryan A. Benton Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REVASUM, INC.25.71%38
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.75.75%131 674
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.112.86%31 904
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.114.06%20 849
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-2.89%15 164
DISCO CORPORATION-5.76%10 405