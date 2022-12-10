Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Revathi Equipment Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505368   INE617A01013

REVATHI EQUIPMENT LIMITED

(505368)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
1175.20 INR   +6.21%
08/13Revathi Equipment Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/24Revathi Equipment Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/11Revathi Equipment : Appointment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Revathi Equipment : Amalgamation/Merger

12/10/2022 | 02:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10th December 2022

To

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, P. J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Scrip Code: 505368

Scrip Code: REVATHI

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Filing of Chairman's Report with NCLT.

Ref: In the matter of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Renaissance Advanced Consultancy Limited and Renaissance Consultancy Services Limited and Renaissance Stocks Limited and Revathi Equipment Limited and Semac Consultants Private Limited and Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited under Sections 230 to 232 read with Section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Scheme").

This is to inform you that pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") read with the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016, as amended from time to time, the Shareholders and Creditors of Renaissance Advanced Consultancy Limited ("RACL") and Renaissance Consultancy Services Limited ("RCSL") and Renaissance Stocks Limited ("RSL") and Revathi Equipment Limited ("REL") and Semac Consultants Private Limited ("SCPL") and Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited ("RCCL") ("collectively referred to as Applicant Companies") have approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Applicant Companies.

Dr. K.S. Ravichandran, the Chairman appointed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Special Bench - II, Chennai ("Tribunal") vide its order dated 12th October, 2022 ("Tribunal Order"), has submitted his report of the a meeting of the Equity Shareholders and Creditors of the Applicant Companies to the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Special Bench- II, Chennai on Friday, 09th December, 2022.

Revathi Equipment Limited

331, Pollachi Road, Coimbatore - 641 050. India. Phone : 0422 - 2610851, 0422 - 6655100, Fax :

0422 - 6655199 CIN No.: L29120TZ1977PLC000780 E-mail:finance@revathi.inWebsite:

www.revathi.in

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Sincerely,

For Revathi Equipment Limited

Nishant Ramakrishnan

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Revathi Equipment Limited

331, Pollachi Road, Coimbatore - 641 050. India. Phone : 0422 - 2610851, 0422 - 6655100, Fax :

0422 - 6655199 CIN No.: L29120TZ1977PLC000780 E-mail:finance@revathi.inWebsite:

www.revathi.in

Disclaimer

Revathi Equipment Limited published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REVATHI EQUIPMENT LIMITED
08/13Revathi Equipment Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
05/24Revathi Equipment Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
CI
02/11Revathi Equipment : Appointment
PU
02/11Revathi Equipment Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/11Revathi Equipment Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
2021Revathi Equipment Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Revathi Equipment Limited Announces Changes to Its Board
CI
2021Revathi Equipment Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
2021Revathi Equipment Limited Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
2021Revathi Equipment Limited Announces Resume of Operations at its Unit and Registered Off..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 811 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net income 2022 127 M 1,54 M 1,54 M
Net cash 2022 411 M 4,99 M 4,99 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 604 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 217
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart REVATHI EQUIPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Revathi Equipment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abhishek Dalmia Executive Chairman & Managing Director
R. Sudhir Chief Financial Officer
Mohan Kumar N. General Manager-Operations
Venkata Ramanan Bapoo Independent Non-Executive Director
Kishore Nanik Sidhwani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REVATHI EQUIPMENT LIMITED71.31%44
PACCAR, INC.17.39%35 215
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-4.27%26 807
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-15.38%21 768
KOMATSU LTD.15.28%21 530
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-5.66%21 486