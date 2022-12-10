Revathi Equipment : Amalgamation/Merger

10th December 2022 To Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 25th Floor, P. J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 001. Mumbai - 400 051. Scrip Code: 505368 Scrip Code: REVATHI Dear Sir / Madam, Sub: Filing of Chairman's Report with NCLT.

Ref: In the matter of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Renaissance Advanced Consultancy Limited and Renaissance Consultancy Services Limited and Renaissance Stocks Limited and Revathi Equipment Limited and Semac Consultants Private Limited and Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited under Sections 230 to 232 read with Section 66 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Scheme").

This is to inform you that pursuant to Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") read with the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016, as amended from time to time, the Shareholders and Creditors of Renaissance Advanced Consultancy Limited ("RACL") and Renaissance Consultancy Services Limited ("RCSL") and Renaissance Stocks Limited ("RSL") and Revathi Equipment Limited ("REL") and Semac Consultants Private Limited ("SCPL") and Renaissance Corporate Consultants Limited ("RCCL") ("collectively referred to as Applicant Companies") have approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Applicant Companies.

Dr. K.S. Ravichandran, the Chairman appointed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Special Bench - II, Chennai ("Tribunal") vide its order dated 12th October, 2022 ("Tribunal Order"), has submitted his report of the a meeting of the Equity Shareholders and Creditors of the Applicant Companies to the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Special Bench- II, Chennai on Friday, 09th December, 2022.

