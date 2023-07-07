8-K

REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On July 6, 2023, the Board of Directors of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (the "Company") approved an amendment to the Company's Second Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), effective immediately. The amendment modified the provisions for determining the presence of a quorum at all meetings of stockholders to provide that the presence, in person or by proxy, of the holders of at least one-third of all issued and outstanding shares of common stock entitled to vote at the meeting will constitute a quorum at all meetings of the stockholders for the transaction of business. Prior to the amendment, the presence, in person or by proxy, of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of stock entitled to vote would constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. The change in quorum requirement will apply with respect to the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held on July 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

