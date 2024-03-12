Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation) a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer James Rolke will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 36th Annual Roth Conference scheduled for March 17-19, 2023 to be held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Details regarding the Revelation fireside chat are as follows:

35th Annual Roth Conference Presentation Details

Date: Monday, March 18, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, CA Webcast: REVB Webcast Link

A live webcast of the presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Revelation’s website at https://www.revbiosciences.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on Revelation’s website for 30 days following the event.

Mr. Rolke will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference in person and virtually.

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease using its proprietary formulation, Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini, including GEMINI-SSI as a prevention for post-surgical infection, GEMINI-AKI as a prevention for acute kidney injury, and GEMINI-CKD for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

