Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), announced today that new preclinical data on the potential therapeutic benefit of Gemini for the prevention of acute kidney injury (AKI) will be presented at the International Conference on Advances in Critical Care Nephrology (AKI & CRRT 2024) taking place in San Diego (March 12-15, 2024). Gemini is the Company’s proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD®), a toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) agonist, in development for prevention of AKI and hospital acquired infection.

Title: Intravenous Gemini for Prevention of Acute Kidney Injury Presenter: Robin Marsden, Senior Vice President of Biology, Revelation Biosciences Date/Time: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. Pacific Time

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to present our exciting preclinical data for the prevention of acute kidney injury (AKI),” said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. “We are grateful to the conference organizers for creating a forum for industry, academia, and key opinion leaders to share data and ideas in this critical area of medicine.”

About Gemini

Gemini is a proprietary formulation for systemic administration of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD®) and is being developed as a potential therapy for prevention and treatment of hospital acquired infection (GEMINI-SSI program) and as a potential treatment for acute and chronic organ disease including prevention of acute kidney injury (GEMINI-AKI program), and chronic kidney disease (GEMINI-CKD program). Revelation believes Gemini works through a process of trained immunity which redirects and attenuates the innate immune system’s response to external stress (infection, trauma, etc.). Revelation has conducted multiple nonclinical studies demonstrating the potential of Gemini in the target indications and plans to initiate clinical studies in the first quarter of 2024.

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease using its proprietary formulation, Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini, including GEMINI-SSI as a prevention for hospital acquired infection, GEMINI-AKI as a prevention for acute kidney injury, and GEMINI-CKD for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

