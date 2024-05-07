Revenio Group Corporation: Managers' Transactions - Ann-Christine Sundell

Transaction date: 2024-05-07
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010912
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details (1):
Volume: 457 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 457 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
For further information, please contact
CFO Robin Pulkkinen, tel. +358 50 505 9932
robin.pulkkinen@revenio.fi
Revenio Group in brief
Revenio is a global provider of comprehensive eye care diagnostic solutions. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration (AMD). Revenio's ophthalmic diagnostic solutions include intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement devices (tonometers), fundus imaging devices, and perimeters as well as clinical software under the iCare brand.
In 2023, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 96.6 million, with an operating profit of EUR 26.3 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.
