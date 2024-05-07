English Finnish
Published: 2024-05-07 15:30:00 CEST
Revenio Group Corporation
Managers' Transactions
Revenio Group Corporation: Managers' Transactions - Pekka Tammela

Revenio Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | May 07, 2024 at 16:30:00 EEST

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pekka Tammela
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Revenio Group Oyj

LEI: 743700I27E0FWSXLKK04
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 61939/4/4

Transaction date: 2024-05-07
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010912
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details (1):
Volume: 653 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 653 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information, please contact
CFO Robin Pulkkinen, tel. +358 50 505 9932
robin.pulkkinen@revenio.fi

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
FIN-FSA
Key media
www.reveniogroup.fi/

Revenio Group in brief
Revenio is a global provider of comprehensive eye care diagnostic solutions. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration (AMD). Revenio's ophthalmic diagnostic solutions include intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement devices (tonometers), fundus imaging devices, and perimeters as well as clinical software under the iCare brand.

In 2023, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 96.6 million, with an operating profit of EUR 26.3 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.

Attachments:
Revenio Group Corporation Managers Transactions - Pekka Tammela.pdf

