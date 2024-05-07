Revenio Group Corporation: Managers' Transactions - Riad Sherif

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Riad Sherif

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Revenio Group Oyj

LEI: 743700I27E0FWSXLKK04

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 61954/4/4

Transaction date: 2024-05-07

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010912

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details (1):

Volume: 457 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 457 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information, please contact

CFO Robin Pulkkinen, tel. +358 50 505 9932

robin.pulkkinen@revenio.fi

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

FIN-FSA

Key media

www.reveniogroup.fi

Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a global provider of comprehensive eye care diagnostic solutions. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration (AMD). Revenio's ophthalmic diagnostic solutions include intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement devices (tonometers), fundus imaging devices, and perimeters as well as clinical software under the iCare brand.

In 2023, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 96.6 million, with an operating profit of EUR 26.3 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.