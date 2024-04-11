Revenio Group Corporation's January-March 2024 Interim report will be published on Thursday, April 25, 2024, approximately at 09.00 a.m. (EEST). The report will be available at www.reveniogroup.fi/en/investors/reports_and_presentations.

An audiocast and teleconference call for analysts and investors will be held in English at 3.00 p.m. (EEST) on the same day.

Audiocast: https://revenio.videosync.fi/q1-2024/

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering using the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50048930

After the registration, you will be provided with a phone number, user ID and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, please press #5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

A recording of the audiocast will be published on www.reveniogroup.fi/en/ after the event.

For further information, please contact

Robin Pulkkinen, CFO, tel. +358 50 505 9932

robin.pulkkinen@revenio.fi

Distribution

Key media

www.reveniogroup.fi/en

Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a global provider of comprehensive eye care diagnostic solutions. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration (AMD). Revenio's ophthalmic diagnostic solutions include intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement devices (tonometers), fundus imaging devices, and perimeters as well as clinical software under the iCare brand.

In 2023, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 96.6 million, with an operating profit of EUR 26.3 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.