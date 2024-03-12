Revenio Group Corporation has published its annual reporting package for 2023. The annual reporting package comprises of Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report.

The reports are attached to this release and are also available to read and download in Finnish and English on the company's website as separate pdf files:

www.reveniogroup.fi/fi/sijoittajat/raportit_ja_esitykset (in Finnish)

www.reveniogroup.fi/en/investors/reports_and_presentations (in English)

Revenio's Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements are published in Finnish and English. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements and notes to the financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm Deloitte Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Revenio's ESEF financial statements.

Revenio does not publish a printed annual report.

Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a global provider of comprehensive eye care diagnostic solutions. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration (AMD). Revenio's ophthalmic diagnostic solutions include intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement devices (tonometers), fundus imaging devices, and perimeters as well as clinical software under the iCare brand.

In 2023, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 96.6 million, with an operating profit of EUR 26.3 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.