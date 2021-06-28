General Announcement::Press Release: Partnership With Cybersecurity Platform Ridge Security

REVEZ Corporation Ltd
REVEZ CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SILLICON VALLEY-BASED CYBERSECURITY PLATFORM, RIDGE SECURITY
The game-changing platform provides enterprise-class automated penetration testing using
Intelligent Validation Robots to locate vulnerable targets and prioritise business risks.
Singapore, 28 June 2021 - REVEZ Corporationhas announced a distribution agreement between its subsidiary, REVEZ Motion and a Silicon Valley-based cybersecurity platform, Ridge Security. REVEZ Motion will take on role as a value-added distributor in 4 markets - Singapore, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand, to resell its solutions.
REVEZ Motion's partner-focused approach is aligned with Ridge Security, with the goal of delivering strategic Security-by-Design solutions, including deployment, maintenance and support services to secure networks and business in the South-East Asia Pac region. Using ethical hacking techniques with AI-driven,decision-making algorithms, the platform enables end-users to seamlessly shift from labour- intensive testing to machine-assisted automation, completing weeks of manual labour within hours.
"We are thrilled to partner with Ridge Security to deliver advanced AI-powered cyber defence solutions to our expanded APAC market and clients," said Mr. Victor Neo, Deputy Board Chairman and Group CEO of REVEZ Corporation Ltd, "Ridge Security is complementary and synergistic with our existing portfolio, delivering automated solutions that exploits potential vulnerabilities and is equipped with state- of-the-art techniques to deliver next-gen cybersecurity against evolving threats."
"Cybersecurity headlines are increasing in alarming rates, specifically with respect to ransomware," said Mr. Nick Mo, CEO and Co-founder of Ridge Security, "Hackers look for cracks in both human and technical shields, starting low and slow, and always looking to gain higher privileges inside an organization. This means that your collective security shield needs to be vigilant 24/7/365. Our partnership with REVEZ Motion will deliver RidgeBot security solutions as the ultimate shield to prevent an attacker from gaining a foothold in your network."
About REVEZ Corporation Ltd.
REVEZ Corporation Ltd. is a CreativeTech group incorporating innovators, technologists and creative capabilities to drive enterprise and consumer value across its 7 business segments. Leveraging their network of Fortune 500 partners and industry experts, they are known for their expertise in Immersive Multimedia, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Cybersecurity, Deep Tech - specialising in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Integrated Spaces, Industrial Automation and Digital Media Networks. Since its incorporation in 2010, the group has worked with more than 100 clients in the private and public sectors on over 500 projects regionally. REVEZ Corporation Ltd continues to shape the digital future with scalable tech adoption, enabling strategic partners to build a robust digital ecosystem and stay ahead of evolving trends. For more information, please visit https://revezcorp.com.
About Ridge Security
At Ridge Security, our relentless vision is to bring information security to enterprises, small or large, with cutting edge technology that transforms how security testing has been traditionally conducted. We ensure our customers stay complied, alerted and secured all the time in the cyber world. Our flagship product Ridgebot, a robotic penetration testing system, fully automates the testing process by coupling ethical hacking techniques to decision-making algorithms. RidgeBots locate, exploit and document business risks and vulnerabilities discovered during the testing process, highlighting the potential impact or damage. To learn more about how Ridgebots work to protect critical data and assets.
For media enquiries, please contact:
Corporate Relations | Ms Amanda Wang | ir@revezcorp.com| Ofc: 62912691
