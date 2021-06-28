General Announcement::Press Release: Partnership With Cybersecurity Platform Ridge Security

REVEZ Corporation Ltd

REVEZ CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH SILLICON VALLEY-BASED CYBERSECURITY PLATFORM, RIDGE SECURITY

Singapore, 28 June 2021 - REVEZ Corporationhas announced a distribution agreement between its subsidiary, REVEZ Motion and a Silicon Valley-based cybersecurity platform, Ridge Security. REVEZ Motion will take on role as a value-added distributor in 4 markets - Singapore, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand, to resell its solutions.

REVEZ Motion's partner-focused approach is aligned with Ridge Security, with the goal of delivering strategic Security-by-Design solutions, including deployment, maintenance and support services to secure networks and business in the South-East Asia Pac region. Using ethical hacking techniques with AI-driven,decision-making algorithms, the platform enables end-users to seamlessly shift from labour- intensive testing to machine-assisted automation, completing weeks of manual labour within hours.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ridge Security to deliver advanced AI-powered cyber defence solutions to our expanded APAC market and clients," said Mr. Victor Neo, Deputy Board Chairman and Group CEO of REVEZ Corporation Ltd, "Ridge Security is complementary and synergistic with our existing portfolio, delivering automated solutions that exploits potential vulnerabilities and is equipped with state- of-the-art techniques to deliver next-gen cybersecurity against evolving threats."

"Cybersecurity headlines are increasing in alarming rates, specifically with respect to ransomware," said Mr. Nick Mo, CEO and Co-founder of Ridge Security, "Hackers look for cracks in both human and technical shields, starting low and slow, and always looking to gain higher privileges inside an organization. This means that your collective security shield needs to be vigilant 24/7/365. Our partnership with REVEZ Motion will deliver RidgeBot security solutions as the ultimate shield to prevent an attacker from gaining a foothold in your network."

