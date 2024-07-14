Certain Options of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024.

Certain Options of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024. These Options will be under lockup for 46 days starting from 29-MAY-2024 to 14-JUL-2024.



Details:

The officers and directors and have agreed, subject to limited exceptions, for a period of 45 days after the closing of this offering, not to offer, sell, contract to sell, pledge, grant any option to purchase, make any short sale or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly any shares of our common stock, warrants or pre-funded warrants or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for our common stock either owned as of the date of this prospectus supplement or thereafter acquired.