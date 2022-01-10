Reviva Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Approval to Proceed With Schizophrenia Phase 3 Trial

By Chris Wack

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company it can proceed with a phase 3 clinical investigation of its lead candidate, brilaroxazine, a novel serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator for the treatment of schizophrenia.

The company said it will begin two phase 3 trials simultaneously, with the long-term safety study designed to supplement efficacy and safety data from the phase 2 trial. Reviva said it hopes to begin both phase 3 trials by the end of January.

The company said schizophrenia affects 3.5 million people in the U.S., with no therapies that adequately address the complex mix of positive and negative symptoms, mood, and cognitive impairment.

Reviva shares rose 21% to $3.59 in premarket trading.

