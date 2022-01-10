Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RVPH   US76152G1004

REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.

(RVPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Approval to Proceed With Schizophrenia Phase 3 Trial

01/10/2022 | 06:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company it can proceed with a phase 3 clinical investigation of its lead candidate, brilaroxazine, a novel serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator for the treatment of schizophrenia.

The company said it will begin two phase 3 trials simultaneously, with the long-term safety study designed to supplement efficacy and safety data from the phase 2 trial. Reviva said it hopes to begin both phase 3 trials by the end of January.

The company said schizophrenia affects 3.5 million people in the U.S., with no therapies that adequately address the complex mix of positive and negative symptoms, mood, and cognitive impairment.

Reviva shares rose 21% to $3.59 in premarket trading.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 0639ET

All news about REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.
06:39aReviva Pharmaceuticals Gets FDA Approval to Proceed With Schizophrenia Phase 3 Trial
DJ
2021Reviva Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Upcoming January Virtual Investor Conferen..
GL
2021REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
2021Certain Common Stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up ..
CI
2021Certain Warrants of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agre..
CI
2021Certain Stock Options of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up..
CI
2021REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business ..
PU
2021REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
2021Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and ..
AQ
2021REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIA..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,82 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,50x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 41,5 M 41,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float -
Chart REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,97 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 338%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxminarayan Bhat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Narayan Prabhu Chief Financial Officer
Parag Phoolchand Saxena Chairman
Marcus Cantillon Chief Medical Officer
Richard A. Margolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.2.77%42
MODERNA, INC.-15.80%86 709
LONZA GROUP AG-6.46%57 503
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.94%49 080
SEAGEN INC.-7.04%26 280
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-9.37%22 847