Reviva Pharmaceuticals : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 28, 2022

REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-38634 85-4306526 (State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer

Identification No.)

19925 Stevens Creek Blvd., Suite 100, Cupertino, CA 95014 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (408) 501-8881

Not Applicable (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which

registered Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share RVPH Nasdaq Capital Market Warrants to purchase one share of Common Stock RVPHW Nasdaq Capital Market

Item 1.02. Termination of Material Definitive Agreement.

Effective July 28, 2022, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") terminated the At the Market Offering Agreement, dated as of January 26, 2022 (the "ATM Agreement"), by and between the Company and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC ( "Wainwright"). As previously reported, pursuant to the terms of the ATM Agreement, the Company could offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), having an aggregate offering price of up to $12.9 million from time to time through Wainwright. The Company is not subject to any termination penalties related to the termination of the ATM Agreement. Prior to termination, the Company had not sold any shares of its Common Stock pursuant to the ATM Agreement.

REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. Dated: July 28, 2022 By: /s/ Narayan Prabhu Name: Title: Narayan Prabhu Chief Financial Officer

