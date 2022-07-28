Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RVPH   US76152G1004

REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.

(RVPH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
0.8431 USD   -4.19%
05:20pREVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
05:08pREVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01:02pMaxim Lowers Price Target for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings to $3 From $5, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reviva Pharmaceuticals : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
rvph20220726_8k.htm
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 28, 2022
REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-38634
85-4306526
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
19925 Stevens Creek Blvd., Suite 100, Cupertino, CA
95014
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (408) 501-8881
Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which
registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
RVPH
Nasdaq Capital Market
Warrants to purchase one share of Common Stock
RVPHW
Nasdaq Capital Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 1.02. Termination of Material Definitive Agreement.
Effective July 28, 2022, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") terminated the At the Market Offering Agreement, dated as of January 26, 2022 (the "ATM Agreement"), by and between the Company and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC ( "Wainwright"). As previously reported, pursuant to the terms of the ATM Agreement, the Company could offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), having an aggregate offering price of up to $12.9 million from time to time through Wainwright. The Company is not subject to any termination penalties related to the termination of the ATM Agreement. Prior to termination, the Company had not sold any shares of its Common Stock pursuant to the ATM Agreement.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.
Dated: July 28, 2022
By:
/s/ Narayan Prabhu
Name:
Title:
Narayan Prabhu
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:18:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
