Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

REVIVA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC.

(TZAC)
News 
Press Releases

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Maxim Group Inaugural 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

03/11/2021 | 05:37pm EST
CUPERTINO, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (along with its subsidiaries, “Reviva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will present at the Maxim Group Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference hosted by M-Vest.

The Maxim Group conference will take place March 17-19, 2021, with pre-recorded presentations available on-demand through the conference portal here: Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference. In addition to Reviva’s pre-recorded presentation, the Company will also participate in a live fireside chat with Jason McCarthy (details below).

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Time: 4:30 – 5:00 pm ET
Webcast: Available through the conference portal HERE

Webcasts of the presentation and fireside chat can also be accessed through the “News and Events” section of the Reviva Investor website.

About Reviva
Reviva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system, respiratory and metabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently has two drug candidates, RP5063 (Brilaroxazine) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both RP5063 and R1208 in the United States (U.S.), Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bruce Mackle
(929) 469-3859
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
