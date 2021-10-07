Revival Gold : Earnings Document

REVIVAL GOLD INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

REVIVAL GOLD INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis Year Ended June 30, 2021 Dated October 7, 2021 Introduction The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of the operations of Revival Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "Revival") constitutes management's review of the factors that affected the Company's financial and operating performance for the year ended June 30, 2021. This MD&A has been prepared in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 51- 102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. This discussion should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years ended June 30, 2021, and 2020, together with the notes thereto. Results are reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (which consist only of normal recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation have been included. The results for the year ended June 30, 2021, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any future period. Information contained herein is presented as at October 7, 2021, unless otherwise indicated. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). For the purposes of preparing this MD&A, management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, considers the materiality of information. Information is considered material if: (i) such information results in, or would reasonably be expected to result in, a significant change in the market price or value of Revival's common shares; or (ii) there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider it important in making an investment decision; or (iii) it would significantly alter the total mix of information available to investors. Management, in conjunction with the Board of Directors, evaluates materiality with reference to all relevant circumstances, including potential market sensitivity. Further information about the Company and its operations is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the Company's website at www.revival-gold.com. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This MD&A contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A speak only as of the date of this MD&A or as of the date specified in such statement. P a g e | 2

REVIVAL GOLD INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis Year Ended June 30, 2021 Dated October 7, 2021 Forward-looking statements Assumptions Risk factors For fiscal 2021, the Company's The Company has anticipated all Unforeseen costs to the Company operating expenses are estimated material costs; the operating will arise; ongoing uncertainties to be $160,000 per month for activities of the Company for the relating to the COVID-19 virus; recurring corporate operating twelve-month period ending June any particular operating costs costs. 30, 2022, and the costs increase or decrease from the associated therewith, will be date of the estimation; changes in consistent with Revival's current economic conditions. expectations. The Company may be required to The operating and exploration Changes in debt and equity raise additional capital in order to activities of the Company for the markets; ongoing uncertainties meet its ongoing operating twelve-month period ending June relating to the COVID-19 virus; expenses and complete its 30, 2022, and the costs timing and availability of external planned exploration activities on associated therewith, will be financing on acceptable terms; all of its current projects for the consistent with Revival's current increases in costs; environmental twelve-month period ending June expectations; debt and equity compliance and changes in 30, 2022. markets, exchange and interest environmental and other local rates and other applicable legislation and regulation; interest economic conditions are rate and exchange rate favourable to Revival. fluctuations; changes in economic conditions. Revival's properties may contain Financing will be available for Gold price volatility; ongoing economic deposits of gold. future exploration and uncertainties relating to the development of Revival's COVID-19 virus; uncertainties properties; the actual results of involved in interpreting geological Revival's exploration and data and confirming title to development activities will be acquired properties; the possibility favourable; operating, exploration that future exploration results will and development costs will not not be consistent with Revival's exceed Revival's expectations; expectations; availability of the Company will be able to retain financing for and actual results of and attract skilled staff; all Revival's exploration and requisite regulatory and development activities; increases governmental approvals for in costs; environmental exploration projects and other compliance and changes in operations will be received on a environmental and other local timely basis upon terms legislation and regulation; acceptable to Revival, and permitting standards, applicable political and economic requirements and regulation; conditions are favourable to interest rate and exchange rate Revival; the price of gold and fluctuations; changes in economic applicable interest and exchange and political conditions; the rates will be favourable to Revival; Company's ability to retain and no material title disputes exist with attract skilled staff. respect to the Company's properties. Management's outlook regarding Financing will be available for Gold price volatility; ongoing future trends. Revival's exploration and uncertainties relating to the operating activities; the price of COVID-19 virus; changes in debt gold will be favourable to Revival. and equity markets; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in economic and political conditions. P a g e | 3

REVIVAL GOLD INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis Year Ended June 30, 2021 Dated October 7, 2021 Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond Revival's ability to predict or control. Please also refer to those risk factors referenced in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section below. Readers are cautioned that the above chart does not contain an exhaustive list of the factors or assumptions that may affect the forward-looking statements, and that the assumptions underlying such statements may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Revival's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. All forward- looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether resulting from new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements, unless required by law. Description of Business Revival Gold Inc. is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. The Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co. ("Meridian Beartrack"), owner of the Beartrack Gold Project ("Beartrack") located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighboring Arnett Gold Project ("Arnett"). Beartrack-Arnett is the largest past-producing gold mine in Idaho and hosts the second largest known deposit of gold in the state. On November 17, 2020, the Company released results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the potential re-start of a phase one open-pit heap leach operation. Exploration continues focused on expanding the current Indicated Mineral Resource of 36.4 million tonnes at 1.16 g/t gold containing 1.35 million ounces of gold and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.2 million tonnes at 1.08 g/t gold containing 1.64 million ounces of gold. The mineralized trend at Beartrack extends for over 5 km and is open on strike and at depth. Mineralization at Arnett is open in all directions. For further details, including key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resources, please see the Company's technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Heap Leach Operation on the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" dated November 17, 2020. In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett, the Company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. On April 27, 2021, the Company announced that its common shares were now trading on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol RVLGF. Revival will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada as its primary listing under the symbol RVG. P a g e | 4

REVIVAL GOLD INC. Management's Discussion & Analysis Year Ended June 30, 2021 Dated October 7, 2021 Outlook and Overall Performance The Company has no revenues, so its ability to ensure continuing operations is dependent on it completing the acquisition of its mineral property interests, the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, confirmation of its interest in the underlying mineral claims, and its ability to obtain necessary financing to complete the exploration activities, development plans and future profitable production. As at June 30, 2021, the Company had net working capital of $5,408,640 (June 30, 2020 - $554,391). The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5,948,754 (June 30, 2020 - $1,046,527). Working capital and cash and cash equivalents increased during the year ended June 30, 2021, due to the proceeds from the closing of a public offering (the "Offering", see below) on August 6, 2020, offset by exploration and evaluation expenditures and general and administrative expenses. The Company may be required to raise additional capital to meet its ongoing operating expenses and continue to meet its obligations on its current projects for the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2022. Management may increase or decrease budgeted expenditures depending on exploration results and ongoing volatility in the economic environment. See "Liquidity and Financial Position" below. On August 6, 2020, the Company announced the closing of the Offering of 13,685,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $1.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $15,053,500. Each Unit consists of one common share of Revival Gold and one-half of one common share purchase warrants of Revival Gold. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $1.60 per common share for a period of 18 months following the closing date. On August 24, 2020, the Company issued the final 1 million common shares to Yamana Gold Inc. in accordance with the Meridian Beartrack agreement. On March 8, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of Lisa Ross, CPA, CA., as Vice President and CFO. The Company granted 200,000 stock options to Ms. Ross, exercisable at $0.75 per share for a period of five years. The options vested 1/3 immediately with an additional 1/3 on the next two anniversaries of the date of grant. Qualified Person Steven T. Priesmeyer, B.Sc., M.Sc., C.P.G., Vice-President Exploration, Revival, and Rodney A. Cooper, P.Eng., a consultant to the Company, are the Company's designated Qualified Persons for the Exploration section within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and have reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content. Projects During the year ended June 30, 2018 the Company signed an earn-in and related stock purchase agreement with Meridian Gold Company, a subsidiary of Yamana Inc., by which Revival may acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack, owner of the Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho, P a g e | 5

