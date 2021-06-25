Revive Therapeutics Approved to Trade on the OTCQB Market

TORONTO, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF, FRANKFURT: 31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB® Market (“OTCQB”) effective Monday June 28, 2021.



The Company’s U.S. listing will trade under the symbol “RVVTF” while the Company’s primary Canadian listing will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under "RVV".

Michael Frank, CEO of the Company commented, "We are focused on completing our Phase 3 study in COVID-19 with the aim to seek EUA approval from the FDA for Bucillamine in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, and advancing our proprietary psychedelics program in developing novel uses and delivery forms of psilocybin to treat mental health and substance abuse disorders. With our common shares listed on the OTCQB it will help us to broaden our awareness and shareholder base with institutional and retail investors in the U.S.”

Investors can find real-time quotes and market information on the Company at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RVVTF/overview.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its recent acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

Cautionary Statement