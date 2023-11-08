A SPECIALTY LIFE

REVIVE THERAPEUTICS

Bucillamine

Focused on the development

of therapeutics and

diagnostics for infectious

diseases, mental health and

rare disorders

Advancing novel use of

Bucillamine for COVID and

companion long COVID

diagnostic

Developing Psilocybin (oral and

patch) for mental health conditions and substance abuse disorders

Psilocybin

LONG COVID DIAGNOSTIC

Robust patent portfolio covering methods and compositions of drugs, delivery, and diagnostics

Near-team value creation

milestones

STRATEGY

Clinical development of Bucillamine, Psilocybin, and Long COVID diagnostics

Targeting Infectious

Diseases,

Mental Health and Rare

Disorders

Novel Uses,

Formulations, and

Delivery System

Targeting FDA

Designations:

Orphan, Fast track,

Breakthrough

Therapy

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

Title

USPTO No.

Status

Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Infectious Diseases, including COVID-19

62/991,996

Non-Provisional patent filed

Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Gout

US9662305

Granted - May 30, 2017

Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Neurological Brain Injury and Migraines

63/546405

Provisional patent filed

Method and use of Bucillamine in the Prevention and Treatment of Stroke

PCT/CA2023/050425

Non-Provisional patent filed

Bucillamine in the treatment of a victim exposed to a chemical warfare agent

63/529230

Provisional patent filed

US 8642088

Issued on February 4, 2014

Drug Delivery System

US 9545423

Issued on January 17, 2017

US 10104888

Issued on October 23, 2018

LONG COVID - Blood Biomarkers, Diagnosis and Treatment of Long-COVID

PCT/CA2023/050145

Provisional patent filed

PCT/CA2023/051292

No. 63/433,425

Methods for the Extraction and Crystallization of Psilocybin

62/985,360

Provisional patent filed

Psilocybin in the Treatment of Neurological Brain Injury

63/011,493

Provisional patent filed

Use of Psilocybin in the Treatment of Cancer

63/133,913

Provisional patent filed

Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Combination Therapies

63/125,106

Provisional patent filed

Use of Cannabidiol in the Treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis

US 8242178

Issued on August 14, 2012

PRODUCT PIPELINE

Focus on Infectious Diseases, Rare Disorders, Mental Illness

Product

Bucillamine

(Oral Tablet)

Bucillamine

(Intravenous)

Diagnostic Rapid Test

Oral Psilocybin

(Oral Capsule)

Psilocybin

(Microneedle Patch)

Indication

Infectious Diseases

COVID-19

Rare Inflammatory

Disorders

Ischemia-reperfusion

LONG COVID

Substance Use

Disorder

Methamphetamine

Mental Illness

Depression, Anxiety

Stage of Development

Completed Phase 3

Phase 1/2

Pre-commercial

prototype

Phase 1/2

IND-enabling

Regulatory Status

Determining next steps and international opps

IND filing for clinical

study

Preparing submission

for FDA approval

pathway

Preparing end-of-Phase

2 meeting with FDA

IND filing for clinical

study

INFECTIOUS DISEASE OPPORTUNITY

Bucillamine potential for COVID-

19

  • Potential treatment for reduction in hospitalizations, clinical symptoms and for long COVID

Bucillamine

Safety Profile

  • Well-knownsafety profile and prescribed for arthritis in Japan and South Korea for over 30 years

Revive's clinical history

with Bucillamine

  • Completed Phase 3 study for COVID-19 in over 700 subjects; determining clinical application for long COVID
  • Obtained 2 FDA INDs with Bucillamine and FDA orphan drug status (cystinuria, ischemia-reperfusion)
  • FDA Phase 2 clinical study for acute gout flares and cystinuria

Bucillamine scientific rationale as

an intervention for COVID-19

(see Appendix)

  • BUC is 16x more potent than particularly N-acetylcysteine (NAC); NAC has shown to prevent acute lung injury caused by influenza virus
  • BUC shown superior function in restoring glutathione and therefore greater potential to prevent acute lung injury during influenza infection
  • BUC also shown to prevent oxidative and reperfusion injury in heart and liver tissues
  • BUC proven safety and MOA similar to NAC, but with much higher potency

LONG COVID OPPORTUNITY

© COPYRIGHT 2020. Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

8

PSYCHEDELICS OPPORTUNITY

Psilocybin and MDMA Microneedle Patch Programs

  • Collaboration with PharmaTher (OTCQB: PHRRF, CSE: PHRM) for patch IP/Supply
  • Collaboration with PharmAla (CSE: MDMA) for MDMA supply

Psilocybin for Substance Abuse Disorders Program

  • Collaboration with University of Wisconsin-Madison for the clinical development of Methamphetamine use disorder

Novel Psilocybin Biosynthesis Enzymatic Platform

  • Collaboration with NCSU, under Dr. Gavin Williams, to develop a simple method for rapidly producing psilocybin using an engineered enzymatic pathway in E. coli

FORMULATION & DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY

Delivering naturally extracted and synthetic psychedelics

DELIVERY SYSTEM

Combines Tannin (antibacterial, antifungal, antioxidant, wound healing) and Chitosan (blood-clotting and antimicrobial) composites

Releases (rapid, controlled, sustained), improved bioavailability, no first-pass metabolism

PSILOCYBIN

Precise dosed formulations i.e. microneedle patch

