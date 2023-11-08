A SPECIALTY LIFE
2
REVIVE THERAPEUTICS
Bucillamine
Focused on the development
of therapeutics and
diagnostics for infectious
diseases, mental health and
rare disorders
Advancing novel use of
Bucillamine for COVID and
companion long COVID
diagnostic
Developing Psilocybin (oral and
patch) for mental health conditions and substance abuse disorders
Psilocybin
LONG COVID DIAGNOSTIC
Robust patent portfolio covering methods and compositions of drugs, delivery, and diagnostics
Near-team value creation
milestones
STRATEGY
Clinical development of Bucillamine, Psilocybin, and Long COVID diagnostics
Targeting Infectious
Diseases,
Mental Health and Rare
Disorders
Novel Uses,
Formulations, and
Delivery System
Targeting FDA
Designations:
Orphan, Fast track,
Breakthrough
Therapy
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO
Title
USPTO No.
Status
Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Infectious Diseases, including COVID-19
62/991,996
Non-Provisional patent filed
Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Gout
US9662305
Granted - May 30, 2017
Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Neurological Brain Injury and Migraines
63/546405
Provisional patent filed
Method and use of Bucillamine in the Prevention and Treatment of Stroke
PCT/CA2023/050425
Non-Provisional patent filed
Bucillamine in the treatment of a victim exposed to a chemical warfare agent
63/529230
Provisional patent filed
US 8642088
Issued on February 4, 2014
Drug Delivery System
US 9545423
Issued on January 17, 2017
US 10104888
Issued on October 23, 2018
LONG COVID - Blood Biomarkers, Diagnosis and Treatment of Long-COVID
PCT/CA2023/050145
Provisional patent filed
PCT/CA2023/051292
No. 63/433,425
Methods for the Extraction and Crystallization of Psilocybin
62/985,360
Provisional patent filed
Psilocybin in the Treatment of Neurological Brain Injury
63/011,493
Provisional patent filed
Use of Psilocybin in the Treatment of Cancer
63/133,913
Provisional patent filed
Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Combination Therapies
63/125,106
Provisional patent filed
Use of Cannabidiol in the Treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis
US 8242178
Issued on August 14, 2012
PRODUCT PIPELINE
Focus on Infectious Diseases, Rare Disorders, Mental Illness
Product
Bucillamine
(Oral Tablet)
Bucillamine
(Intravenous)
Diagnostic Rapid Test
Oral Psilocybin
(Oral Capsule)
Psilocybin
(Microneedle Patch)
Indication
Infectious Diseases
COVID-19
Rare Inflammatory
Disorders
Ischemia-reperfusion
LONG COVID
Substance Use
Disorder
Methamphetamine
Mental Illness
Depression, Anxiety
Stage of Development
Completed Phase 3
Phase 1/2
Pre-commercial
prototype
Phase 1/2
IND-enabling
Regulatory Status
Determining next steps and international opps
IND filing for clinical
study
Preparing submission
for FDA approval
pathway
Preparing end-of-Phase
2 meeting with FDA
IND filing for clinical
study
INFECTIOUS DISEASE OPPORTUNITY
Bucillamine potential for COVID-
19
- Potential treatment for reduction in hospitalizations, clinical symptoms and for long COVID
Bucillamine
Safety Profile
- Well-knownsafety profile and prescribed for arthritis in Japan and South Korea for over 30 years
Revive's clinical history
with Bucillamine
- Completed Phase 3 study for COVID-19 in over 700 subjects; determining clinical application for long COVID
- Obtained 2 FDA INDs with Bucillamine and FDA orphan drug status (cystinuria, ischemia-reperfusion)
- FDA Phase 2 clinical study for acute gout flares and cystinuria
Bucillamine scientific rationale as
an intervention for COVID-19
(see Appendix)
- BUC is 16x more potent than particularly N-acetylcysteine (NAC); NAC has shown to prevent acute lung injury caused by influenza virus
- BUC shown superior function in restoring glutathione and therefore greater potential to prevent acute lung injury during influenza infection
- BUC also shown to prevent oxidative and reperfusion injury in heart and liver tissues
- BUC proven safety and MOA similar to NAC, but with much higher potency
LONG COVID OPPORTUNITY
PSYCHEDELICS OPPORTUNITY
Psilocybin and MDMA Microneedle Patch Programs
- Collaboration with PharmaTher (OTCQB: PHRRF, CSE: PHRM) for patch IP/Supply
- Collaboration with PharmAla (CSE: MDMA) for MDMA supply
Psilocybin for Substance Abuse Disorders Program
- Collaboration with University of Wisconsin-Madison for the clinical development of Methamphetamine use disorder
Novel Psilocybin Biosynthesis Enzymatic Platform
- Collaboration with NCSU, under Dr. Gavin Williams, to develop a simple method for rapidly producing psilocybin using an engineered enzymatic pathway in E. coli
FORMULATION & DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY
Delivering naturally extracted and synthetic psychedelics
DELIVERY SYSTEM
Combines Tannin (antibacterial, antifungal, antioxidant, wound healing) and Chitosan (blood-clotting and antimicrobial) composites
Releases (rapid, controlled, sustained), improved bioavailability, no first-pass metabolism
PSILOCYBIN
Precise dosed formulations i.e. microneedle patch
