Corporate Fact Sheet Q1-2024
OVERVIEW
- Developing novel therapeutics and diagnostics for infectious diseases, medical countermeasures and substance abuse
- Advancing use of Bucillamine for COVID-19 and companion long COVID diagnostic, and nerve agent exposure
- Clinical study with psilocybin for substance use disorder
- Robust patent portfolio (16 patents and patent applications)
- Prioritize development efforts targeting FDA regulatory incentives designations (i.e. Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease)
PRODUCT PIPELINE
EXPECTED MILESTONES H1-2024
Complete reformulation of Bucillamine IV for future studies in infectious diseases and rare disorders
FDA meeting for Long COVID Lab and Rapid Test diagnostic development
FDA meeting for Bucillamine to treat Long COVID
Results of Bucillamine for nerve agent exposure at DRDC
Interim results for Phase 1/2 study - Psilocybin in Methamphetamine Disorder at University of Wisconsin
CONTACT INFOMATION
Revive Therapeutics Ltd.
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, ON M5C 1P1
Tel: 1-888-901-0036
E-mail:info@revivethera.com
Website:revivethera.com
STRATEGIC PARTNERS
TEAM
Management
Michael Frank, Chairman & CEO
Carmelo Marrelli, CFO
Derrick Welch, Advisor
Scientific and Clinical
Dr. Kelly McKee, Dr. Arshi Kizilbash, M.D., Dr. Osnesmo Mpanju, Regulatory Affairs, Dr. John Fahy, MD, Clinical and Scientific Advisor, and Dr. Douglas Fraser, Scientist, Physcian
Directors
Michael Frank, William Jackson, Joshua Herman, Christian Scovenna and Andrew Lindzon
STOCK INFORMATION
Ticker:
CSE: RVV, OTCQB: RVVTF,
FRANKFURT: 31R
Share Price:
$0.03 (Feb 27, 2024)
52-week High / Low:
CAD $0.14 / $0.02
418,564,269 common shares
Shares Outstanding:
35,320,334 stock options
63,317,263 warrants ($0.05 - $0.20)
Market Cap:
CAD ~ 12,500,000
