Corporate Fact Sheet Q1-2024

OVERVIEW

  • Developing novel therapeutics and diagnostics for infectious diseases, medical countermeasures and substance abuse
  • Advancing use of Bucillamine for COVID-19 and companion long COVID diagnostic, and nerve agent exposure
  • Clinical study with psilocybin for substance use disorder
  • Robust patent portfolio (16 patents and patent applications)
  • Prioritize development efforts targeting FDA regulatory incentives designations (i.e. Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease)

PRODUCT PIPELINE

EXPECTED MILESTONES H1-2024

Complete reformulation of Bucillamine IV for future studies in infectious diseases and rare disorders

FDA meeting for Long COVID Lab and Rapid Test diagnostic development

FDA meeting for Bucillamine to treat Long COVID

Results of Bucillamine for nerve agent exposure at DRDC

Interim results for Phase 1/2 study - Psilocybin in Methamphetamine Disorder at University of Wisconsin

STRATEGIC PARTNERS

TEAM

Management

Michael Frank, Chairman & CEO

Carmelo Marrelli, CFO

Derrick Welch, Advisor

Scientific and Clinical

Dr. Kelly McKee, Dr. Arshi Kizilbash, M.D., Dr. Osnesmo Mpanju, Regulatory Affairs, Dr. John Fahy, MD, Clinical and Scientific Advisor, and Dr. Douglas Fraser, Scientist, Physcian

Directors

Michael Frank, William Jackson, Joshua Herman, Christian Scovenna and Andrew Lindzon

STOCK INFORMATION

Ticker:

CSE: RVV, OTCQB: RVVTF,

FRANKFURT: 31R

Share Price:

$0.03 (Feb 27, 2024)

52-week High / Low:

CAD $0.14 / $0.02

418,564,269 common shares

Shares Outstanding:

35,320,334 stock options

63,317,263 warrants ($0.05 - $0.20)

Market Cap:

CAD ~ 12,500,000

