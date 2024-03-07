Revive Therapeutics Ltd. is a Canada-based life sciences company. The Company is focused on the research and development of therapeutics for rare disorders and infectious diseases. The Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. Through its subsidiary, Psilocin Pharma Corp., the Company is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. The Companyâs cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the Company was granted Food and Drug Administration (FDA) orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation.