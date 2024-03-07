A SPECIALTY LIFE

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward- looking information may relate to our future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, expected growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking-information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we currently expect. These factors include, among other things, the availability of funds and resources to pursue development projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, and the ability to take advantage of business opportunities, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities, and general economic, market and business conditions. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our most recently filed Annual Information Form which is available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this presentation is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

REVIVE THERAPEUTICS

Bucillamine

Focused on the development

of therapeutics and

diagnostics for infectious diseases, bioweapons and substance abuse

Developing oral Psilocybin for substance abuse disorders

Advancing novel use of

Bucillamine for Long COVID and companion diagnostic, and medical countermeasures

Robust patent portfolio covering methods and compositions of drugs, delivery, and diagnostics

LONG COVID DIAGNOSTIC

Psilocybin

STRATEGY

Clinical development

  • Bucillamine and diagnostic for Long
    COVID
  • Bucillamine for Nerve Agent Exposure
  • Psilocybin for substance abuse

Target Markets

  • Infectious Diseases
  • Mental Health
  • Rare Disorders

Intellectual Property

  • Novel Uses
  • Formulations
  • Delivery Systems

FDA Designations

  • Orphan Drug
  • Fast Track
  • Breakthrough Therapy

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

Title

USPTO No.

Status

Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Infectious Diseases, including COVID-19

62/991,996

Non-Provisional patent filed

Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Gout

US9662305

Granted - May 30, 2017

Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Neurological Brain Injury and Migraines

63/546405

Provisional patent filed

Method and use of Bucillamine in the Prevention and Treatment of Stroke

PCT/CA2023/050425

Non-Provisional patent filed

Bucillamine in the treatment of a victim exposed to a chemical warfare agent

63/529230

Provisional patent filed

Drug Delivery System

US 8642088

Issued on February 4, 2014

US 9545423

Issued on January 17, 2017

US 10104888

Issued on October 23, 2018

PCT/CA2023/050145

LONG COVID - Blood Biomarkers, Diagnosis and Treatment of Long-COVID

PCT/CA2023/051292

Provisional patent filed

No. 63/433,425

Methods for the Extraction and Crystallization of Psilocybin

62/985,360

Provisional patent filed

Psilocybin in the Treatment of Neurological Brain Injury

63/011,493

Provisional patent filed

Use of Psilocybin in the Treatment of Cancer

63/133,913

Provisional patent filed

Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Combination Therapies

63/125,106

Provisional patent filed

Use of Cannabidiol in the Treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis

US 8242178

Issued on August 14, 2012

PRODUCT PIPELINE

Focus on Infectious Diseases, Medial Countermeasures, Substance Abuse

Product

Bucillamine

(Oral Tablet)

Bucillamine

(Oral Tablet)

Bucillamine

Diagnostic Rapid Test

Oral Psilocybin

(Oral Capsule)

Indication

Infectious Diseases

COVID-19

Infectious Diseases

Long COVID

Medical

Countermeasures

Nerve Agent

LONG COVID

Substance Use

Disorder

Methamphetamine

Stage of Development

Completed Phase 3

Phase 2

Pre-clinical

Pre-commercial

prototype

Phase 1/2

Regulatory Status

Determining next steps and international opps

IND filing for clinical

study

Defence R&D Canada - Research

funded by Suffield Research

Centre, Canadian Department of

National Defence

Preparing submission

for FDA approval

pathway

Preparing end-of-Phase

2 meeting with FDA

INFECTIOUS DISEASE OPPORTUNITY

Bucillamine potential for

COVID-19

Bucillamine

Revive's clinical history

Safety Profile

with Bucillamine

Bucillamine scientific

rationale as an intervention for COVID-19(see Appendix)

  • Potential treatment for reduction in hospitalizations, clinical symptoms and for long COVID
  • Well-knownsafety profile and prescribed for arthritis in Japan and South Korea for over 30 years
  • Completed Phase 3 study for COVID-19 in over 700 subjects; determining clinical application for long COVID
  • Obtained 2 FDA INDs with Bucillamine and FDA orphan drug status (cystinuria, ischemia-reperfusion)
  • FDA Phase 2 clinical study for acute gout flares and cystinuria
  • BUC is 16x more potent than particularly N-acetylcysteine (NAC); NAC has shown to prevent acute lung injury caused by influenza virus
  • BUC shown superior function in restoring glutathione and therefore greater potential to prevent acute lung injury during influenza infection
  • BUC also shown to prevent oxidative and reperfusion injury in heart and liver tissues
  • BUC proven safety and MOA similar to NAC, but with much higher potency

LONG COVID OPPORTUNITY

PSYCHEDELICS PROGRAMS

Psilocybin for Substance Abuse Disorders Program

  • Collaboration with University of Wisconsin-Madison for the clinical development of Methamphetamine use disorder

Novel Psilocybin Biosynthesis Enzymatic Platform

  • Collaboration with NCSU, under Dr. Gavin Williams, to develop a simple method for rapidly producing psilocybin using an engineered enzymatic pathway in E. coli

FORMULATION & DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY

Delivering naturally extracted and synthetic psychedelics

DELIVERY SYSTEM

Combines Tannin (antibacterial, antifungal, antioxidant, wound healing) and Chitosan (blood-clotting and antimicrobial) composites

Releases (rapid, controlled, sustained), improved bioavailability, no first-pass metabolism

PSILOCYBIN

Precise dosed formulations

