Revive Therapeutics : RVV Deck April 2022

A SPECIALTY LIFE SCIENCES COMPANY
Corporate Presentation
April 2022
OTCQB: FRANKFURT:
RVVTF 31R
Revive Therapeutics Ltd. | Office: 1-888-901-0036 | E-mail:mfrank@revivethera.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to our future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, expected growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information
currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking-information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we currently expect. These factors include, among other things, the availability of funds and resources to pursue development projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, and the
ability to take advantage of business opportunities, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities, and general economic, market and business conditions. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our most recently filed Annual Information Form which is available atwww.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this presentation is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time.
REVIVE THERAPEUTICS
BucillaminePsilocybinCannabidiol
PHARMACEUTICAL STRATEGY
PATENT PORTFOLIO
|
Title
|
USPTO No.
|
Status
|
Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Infectious Diseases, including COVID-19
|
62/991,996
|
Non-Provisional patent filed
|
Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Gout
|
US9662305
|
Issued on May 30, 2017
|
Drug Delivery System
|
US 8642088
US 9545423
US 10104888
|
Issued on February 4, 2014
Issued on January 17, 2017
Issued on October 23, 2018
|
Psilocybin effervescent and psilocybin tablet - Solid Oral Pharmaceutical Compositions
|
62/985,052
|
Provisional patent filed
|
Psilocybin hard-shell capsules - Pharmaceutical Capsule Compositions
|
62/985,070
|
Provisional patent filed
|
Psilocybin gum drops - Pharmaceutical Gumdrop Compositions
|
62/985,084
|
Provisional patent filed
|
Psilocybin oral strips and transmucosal - Thin-Film Pharmaceutical Delivery System and Formulations
|
62/985,098
|
Provisional patent filed
|
Psilocybin - Pharmaceutical Formulations and Methods for Sublingual and Buccal Administration
|
62/984,590
|
Provisional patent filed
|
Methods for the Extraction and Crystallization of Psilocybin
|
62/985,360
|
Provisional patent filed
|
Psilocybin in the Treatment of Neurological Brain Injury
|
63/011,493
|
Provisional patent filed
|
Use of Psilocybin in the Treatment of Cancer
|
63/133,913
|
Provisional patent filed
|
Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Combination Therapies
|
63/125,106
|
Provisional patent filed
|
Use of Cannabidiol in the Treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis
|
US 8242178
|
Issued on August 14, 2012
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.