REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(RVV)
Revive Therapeutics : RVV Deck March 2023

03/23/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
A SPECIALTY LIFE

SCIENCES COMPANY

Corporate Presentation

March 2023

OTCQB: FRANKFURT:

RVVTF 31R

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. | Office: 1-888-901-0036 | E-mail: mfrank@revivethera.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward- looking information may relate to our future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, expected growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking-information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we currently expect. These factors include, among other things, the availability of funds and resources to pursue development projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, and the ability to take advantage of business opportunities, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities, and general economic, market and business conditions. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our most recently filed Annual Information Form which is available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this presentation is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

© COPYRIGHT 2020. Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2

REVIVE THERAPEUTICS

Specialty life sciences company

FDA approved Phase 3 clinical

Developing novel Psilocybin

focused on repurposing drugs

trial for Bucillamine in the

and Cannabidiol therapeutics

for rare disorders and

treatment of COVID-19

for various CNS and

infectious diseases

inflammatory disorders

Robust patent portfolio

Near-team value creation

covering methods and

milestones

compositions of drugs

Bucillamine

Psilocybin

Cannabidiol

© COPYRIGHT 2020. Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

3

PHARMACEUTICAL STRATEGY

Clinical development of

Psilocybin,

Cannabidiol and

Bucillamine

Targeting Rare

Disorders and

Infectious Diseases,

Neurological Disorders,

Mental Health and

Liver Diseases

Novel Uses,

Formulations, and

Delivery System

Targeting FDA

Designations:

Orphan, Fast track,

Breakthrough

therapy

© COPYRIGHT 2020. Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

4

PATENT PORTFOLIO

Title

USPTO No.

Status

Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Infectious Diseases, including COVID-19

62/991,996

Non-Provisional patent filed

Use of Bucillamine in the Treatment of Gout

US9662305

Issued on May 30, 2017

Drug Delivery System

US 8642088

Issued on February 4, 2014

US 9545423

Issued on January 17, 2017

US 10104888

Issued on October 23, 2018

Psilocybin effervescent and psilocybin tablet - Solid Oral Pharmaceutical Compositions

62/985,052

Provisional patent filed

Psilocybin hard-shell capsules - Pharmaceutical Capsule Compositions

62/985,070

Provisional patent filed

Psilocybin gum drops - Pharmaceutical Gumdrop Compositions

62/985,084

Provisional patent filed

Psilocybin oral strips and transmucosal - Thin-Film Pharmaceutical Delivery System and Formulations

62/985,098

Provisional patent filed

Psilocybin - Pharmaceutical Formulations and Methods for Sublingual and Buccal Administration

62/984,590

Provisional patent filed

Methods for the Extraction and Crystallization of Psilocybin

62/985,360

Provisional patent filed

Psilocybin in the Treatment of Neurological Brain Injury

63/011,493

Provisional patent filed

Use of Psilocybin in the Treatment of Cancer

63/133,913

Provisional patent filed

Psilocybin Pharmaceutical Combination Therapies

63/125,106

Provisional patent filed

Use of Cannabidiol in the Treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis

US 8242178

Issued on August 14, 2012

© COPYRIGHT 2020. Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

5

Disclaimer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 18:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
