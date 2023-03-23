Advanced search
    RVV   CA7615161030

REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(RVV)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  02:42:19 2023-03-23 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD   -16.67%
02:44pRevive Therapeutics : RVV Deck March 2023
PU
02:44pRevive Therapeutics : RVV Investor Fact Sheet H1 2023 0324
PU
03/20Revive Therapeutics Provides Update of Phase 3 Clinical Study for Bucillamine in the Treatment of COVID-19
MT
Revive Therapeutics : RVV Investor Fact Sheet H1 2023 0324

03/23/2023
Corporate Fact Sheet 1H-2023

OVERVIEW

  • Focus on repurposing drugs for rare & infectious diseases
  • Advancing clinical development of Bucillamine for infectious diseases, including COVID-19 (FDA Phase 3)
  • Developing Psilocybin, MDMA and Cannabidiol therapeutics
  • Robust patent portfolio (15 patents and patent applications)
  • Awarded FDA Orphan Drug Status for CBD in the treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis
  • Prioritize development efforts targeting FDA regulatory incentives designations (i.e. Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease)

PRODUCT PIPELINE

EXPECTED MILESTONES 1H-2023

Finalize FDA pathway of Phase 3 study and potential unblinding of data

Schedule of DSMB meeting for COVID-19 Phase 3 study primary endpoint

Phase 1/2 study - Psilocybin in Methamphetamine Disorder at University of Wisconsin

Manufacturing Psilocybin oral thin film strip for FDA IND

Manufacturing of MDMA patch for research purposes

CONTACT INFOMATION

Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, ON M5C 1P1

Tel: 1-888-901-0036

E-mail: info@revivethera.com

Website: revivethera.com

STRATEGIC PARTNERS

TEAM

Management

Michael Frank, Chairman & CEO

Carmelo Marrelli, CFO

Derrick Welch, COO, Psilocin Pharma

Scientific and Clinical

Dr. Kelly McKee, CSO Dr. Arshi Kizilbash, M.D.

Dr. Osnesmo Mpanju, Regulatory Affairs

Dr. John Fahy, MD, Clinical and Scientific Advisor

Directors

Michael Frank, William Jackson, Joshua Herman, Christian Scovenna and Andrew Lindzon

STOCK INFORMATION

Ticker:

CSE: RVV, OTCQB: RVVTF,

FRANKFURT: 31R

Share Price:

$0.06 (March 22, 2023)

52-week High / Low:

CAD $0.49 / $0.04

Shares Outstanding:

356,237,674

Market Cap:

CAD ~ 22,000,000

Disclaimer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 18:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -17,8 M -13,0 M -13,0 M
Net cash 2022 3,59 M 2,61 M 2,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,2 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Revive Therapeutics Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Frank Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
William Jackson Independent Director
Joshua Herman Director
Christian Scovenna Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD.-47.83%15
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.13%80 183
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.15%76 580
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.0.37%34 468
BIONTECH SE-11.01%32 487
GENMAB A/S-14.04%23 911
