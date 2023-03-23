Revive Therapeutics : RVV Investor Fact Sheet H1 2023 0324
Corporate Fact Sheet 1H-2023
OVERVIEW
Focus on repurposing drugs for rare & infectious diseases
Advancing clinical development of Bucillamine for infectious diseases, including COVID-19 (FDA Phase 3)
Developing Psilocybin, MDMA and Cannabidiol therapeutics
Robust patent portfolio ( 15 patents and patent applications
)
Awarded FDA Orphan Drug Status for CBD in the treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis
Prioritize development efforts targeting FDA regulatory incentives designations (i.e. Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease)
PRODUCT PIPELINE
EXPECTED MILESTONES 1H-2023
Finalize FDA pathway of Phase 3 study and potential unblinding of data
Schedule of DSMB meeting for COVID-19 Phase 3 study primary endpoint
Phase 1/2 study - Psilocybin in Methamphetamine Disorder at University of Wisconsin
Manufacturing Psilocybin oral thin film strip for FDA IND
Manufacturing of MDMA patch for research purposes
STRATEGIC PARTNERS
TEAM
Management
Michael Frank, Chairman & CEO
Carmelo Marrelli, CFO
Derrick Welch, COO, Psilocin Pharma
Scientific and Clinical
Dr. Kelly McKee, CSO Dr. Arshi Kizilbash, M.D.
Dr. Osnesmo Mpanju, Regulatory Affairs
Dr. John Fahy, MD, Clinical and Scientific Advisor
Directors
Michael Frank, William Jackson, Joshua Herman, Christian Scovenna and Andrew Lindzon
STOCK INFORMATION
Ticker:
CSE: RVV, OTCQB: RVVTF,
FRANKFURT: 31R
Share Price:
$0.06 (March 22, 2023)
52-week High / Low:
CAD $0.49 / $0.04
Shares Outstanding:
356,237,674
Market Cap:
CAD ~ 22,000,000
