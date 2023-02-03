Advanced search
    RVV   CA7615161030

REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(RVV)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  01:35:26 2023-02-03 pm EST
0.1300 CAD   -7.14%
Revive Therapeutics : RVV Deck January 2023
PU
Revive Therapeutics : RVV Investor Fact Sheet H1 2023
PU
Revive Therapeutics in Research Collaboration Agreement with PharmaTher for Development of MDMA Transdermal Patch
MT
Revive Therapeutics : RVV Investor Fact Sheet H1 2023

02/03/2023 | 02:19pm EST
Corporate Fact Sheet 1H-2023

OVERVIEW

  • Focus on repurposing drugs for rare & infectious diseases
  • Advancing clinical development of Bucillamine for infectious diseases, including COVID-19 (FDA Phase 3)
  • Developing Psilocybin and Cannabidiol therapeutics for various CNS and inflammatory disorders
  • Robust patent portfolio (15 patents and patent applications)
  • Awarded FDA Orphan Drug Status for CBD in the treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis
  • Prioritize development efforts targeting FDA regulatory incentives designations (i.e. Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease)
  • Significantly undervalued compared to its peers

PRODUCT PIPELINE

EXPECTED MILESTONES 1H-2023

FDA approval of protocol change for COVID-19 Phase 3 study primary endpoint

Schedule of DSMB meeting for COVID-19 Phase 3 study primary endpoint

Phase 2 study - Psilocybin in Methamphetamine Disorder at University of Wisconsin

Manufacturing scale-up of Psilocybin oral thin film strip for FDA IND

STRATEGIC PARTNERS

TEAM

Management

Michael Frank, Chairman & CEO

Carmelo Marrelli, CFO

Derrick Welch, COO, Psilocin Pharma

Scientific and Clinical

Dr. Kelly McKee, CSO Dr. Arshi Kizilbash, M.D.

Dr. Osnesmo Mpanju, Regulatory Affairs

Dr. John Fahy, MD, Clinical and Scientific Advisor

Directors

Michael Frank, William Jackson, Joshua Herman, Christian Scovenna and Andrew Lindzon

VALUATION COMPARISON

STOCK INFORMATION

Ticker:

CSE: RVV, OTCQB: RVVTF,

FRANKFURT: 31R

Share Price:

$0.13(Feb 2, 2023)

52-week High / Low:

CAD $0.49 / $0.10

Shares Outstanding:

353,804,341

Market Cap:

CAD ~ 45,000,000

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. | 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 | 1-888-901-0036 | mfrank@revivethera.com| revivethera.com

Disclaimer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2023 19:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -17,8 M -13,4 M -13,4 M
Net cash 2022 3,59 M 2,70 M 2,70 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,5 M 37,0 M 37,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 92,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Frank Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
William Jackson Independent Director
Joshua Herman Director
Christian Scovenna Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD.21.74%37
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.06%80 230
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.87%77 978
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.17.28%41 417
BIONTECH SE-3.87%35 092
BEIGENE, LTD.15.96%26 559