Revive Therapeutics : RVV Investor Fact Sheet H2 2022c

Corporate Fact Sheet Q4-2022
OVERVIEW
Focus on repurposing drugs for rare & infectious diseases
Advancing clinical development of Bucillamine for infectious diseases, including COVID-19 (FDA Phase 3)
Developing Psilocybin and Cannabidiol therapeutics for various CNS and inflammatory disorders
Robust patent portfolio ( 15 patents and patent applications
)
Awarded FDA Orphan Drug Status for CBD in the treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis
Prioritize development efforts targeting FDA regulatory incentives designations (i.e. Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease)
Significantly undervalued compared to its peers
PRODUCT PIPELINE
EXPECTED MILESTONES Q4-2022
Submit Protocol change for COVID-19 Phase 3 study primary endpoint
Schedule of DSMB meeting for COVID-19 Phase 3 study primary endpoint
Phase 2 study - Psilocybin in Methamphetamine Disorder at University of Wisconsin
Manufacturing scale-up of Psilocybin oral thin film strip for FDA IND
STRATEGIC PARTNERS
TEAM
Management
Michael Frank, Chairman & CEO
Carmelo Marrelli, CFO
Derrick Welch, COO, Psilocin Pharma
Scientific and Clinical
Dr. Kelly McKee, CSO Dr. Arshi Kizilbash, M.D.
Dr. Osnesmo Mpanju, Regulatory Affairs
Dr. John Fahy, MD, Clinical and Scientific Advisor
Directors
Michael Frank, William Jackson, Joshua Herman, Christian Scovenna and Andrew Lindzon
VALUATION COMPARISON
STOCK INFORMATION
Ticker:
CSE: RVV, OTCQB: RVVTF,
FRANKFURT: 31R
Share Price:
$0.33(October 13, 2022)
52-week High / Low:
CAD $0.60 / $0.16
Shares Outstanding:
318,458,751
Market Cap:
CAD ~ $100,000,000
Revive Therapeutics Ltd. | 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 | 1-888-901-0036 |
mfrank@revivethera.com|
revivethera.com
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-20,1 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
16,2 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-7,84x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
79,2 M
57,4 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
Nbr of Employees
2
Free-Float
93,8%
