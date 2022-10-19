Revive Therapeutics : RVV Investor Fact Sheet H2 2022c

Advanced search
    RVV   CA7615161030

REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(RVV)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:54 2022-10-19 am EDT
0.2550 CAD   +4.08%
10:26aRevive Therapeutics : RVV Deck October 2022c
PU
10:26aRevive Therapeutics : RVV Investor Fact Sheet H2 2022c
PU
10/17Revive Therapeutics Announces Finalization of Amended Phase 3 COVID-19 Study Protocol to FDA
AQ
Corporate Fact Sheet Q4-2022

OVERVIEW

  • Focus on repurposing drugs for rare & infectious diseases
  • Advancing clinical development of Bucillamine for infectious diseases, including COVID-19 (FDA Phase 3)
  • Developing Psilocybin and Cannabidiol therapeutics for various CNS and inflammatory disorders
  • Robust patent portfolio (15 patents and patent applications)
  • Awarded FDA Orphan Drug Status for CBD in the treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis
  • Prioritize development efforts targeting FDA regulatory incentives designations (i.e. Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease)
  • Significantly undervalued compared to its peers

PRODUCT PIPELINE

EXPECTED MILESTONES Q4-2022

Submit Protocol change for COVID-19 Phase 3 study primary endpoint

Schedule of DSMB meeting for COVID-19 Phase 3 study primary endpoint

Phase 2 study - Psilocybin in Methamphetamine Disorder at University of Wisconsin

Manufacturing scale-up of Psilocybin oral thin film strip for FDA IND

STRATEGIC PARTNERS

TEAM

Management

Michael Frank, Chairman & CEO

Carmelo Marrelli, CFO

Derrick Welch, COO, Psilocin Pharma

Scientific and Clinical

Dr. Kelly McKee, CSO Dr. Arshi Kizilbash, M.D.

Dr. Osnesmo Mpanju, Regulatory Affairs

Dr. John Fahy, MD, Clinical and Scientific Advisor

Directors

Michael Frank, William Jackson, Joshua Herman, Christian Scovenna and Andrew Lindzon

VALUATION COMPARISON

STOCK INFORMATION

Ticker:

CSE: RVV, OTCQB: RVVTF,

FRANKFURT: 31R

Share Price:

$0.33(October 13, 2022)

52-week High / Low:

CAD $0.60 / $0.16

Shares Outstanding:

318,458,751

Market Cap:

CAD ~ $100,000,000

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. | 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 | 1-888-901-0036 | mfrank@revivethera.com| revivethera.com

Disclaimer

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -20,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 16,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79,2 M 57,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 93,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Frank Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carmelo K. Marrelli Chief Financial Officer
William Jackson Independent Director
Joshua Herman Director
Christian Scovenna Director
