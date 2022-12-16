Citi, Revlon lenders reach deal over $500 mln accidental payment

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reached an
agreement with all 10 Revlon Inc lenders it
mistakenly paid about $500 million on a loan, ending litigation
of more than two years, a court document showed on Friday.
Citigroup, as Revlon's loan agent, had accidentally used its
own money in August 2020 to prematurely pay off an $894 million
loan owed by billionaire Ronald Perelman's now-bankrupt
cosmetics company.
Some of the recipients returned their payouts to Citi
after realizing the mistake, which the U.S. bank blamed on human
error, but the 10 lenders had refused, saying the bank paid what
they were owed.
"About three quarters of the mistaken payments have now been
returned to Citibank," lawyers for both Citigroup and the
lenders said in a letter to a federal judge.
Citibank expects to file notices of dismissal in the coming
weeks if payments are made as per the agreement, the document
said.
Friday's resolution ends more than two years of
litigation by Citigroup against Brigade Capital Management, HPS
Investment Partners, Symphony Asset Management and the other
lenders, over a blunder that the bank's chief executive, Jane
Fraser, called a "massive, unforced error."
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)