Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Revlon, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REVRQ   US7615256093

REVLON, INC.

(REVRQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-12-16 pm EST
0.3500 USD   -20.76%
12/16Citi, Revlon lenders reach deal over $500 mln accidental payment
RE
12/16Citi ends litigation with Revlon lenders over $500 million accidental payment
RE
12/07News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi, Revlon lenders reach deal over $500 mln accidental payment

12/16/2022 | 07:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reached an agreement with all 10 Revlon Inc lenders it mistakenly paid about $500 million on a loan, ending litigation of more than two years, a court document showed on Friday.

Citigroup, as Revlon's loan agent, had accidentally used its own money in August 2020 to prematurely pay off an $894 million loan owed by billionaire Ronald Perelman's now-bankrupt cosmetics company.

Some of the recipients returned their payouts to Citi after realizing the mistake, which the U.S. bank blamed on human error, but the 10 lenders had refused, saying the bank paid what they were owed.

"About three quarters of the mistaken payments have now been returned to Citibank," lawyers for both Citigroup and the lenders said in a letter to a federal judge.

Citibank expects to file notices of dismissal in the coming weeks if payments are made as per the agreement, the document said.

Friday's resolution ends more than two years of litigation by Citigroup against Brigade Capital Management, HPS Investment Partners, Symphony Asset Management and the other lenders, over a blunder that the bank's chief executive, Jane Fraser, called a "massive, unforced error." (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.61% 44.35 Delayed Quote.-26.56%
REVLON, INC. -20.76% 0.35 Delayed Quote.-96.91%
SYMPHONY HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.87 Delayed Quote.-11.22%
All news about REVLON, INC.
12/16Citi, Revlon lenders reach deal over $500 mln accidental payment
RE
12/16Citi ends litigation with Revlon lenders over $500 million accidental payment
RE
12/07News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12/06Global markets live: Vodafone, PepsiCo, Microsoft, Implenia, Pfizer...
MS
12/06It just doesn't add up
MS
12/06North American Morning Briefing: Investors Mull More Fed..
DJ
12/06Citigroup, Revlon lenders say three lenders ready to settle, with end in sight
RE
12/01Citigroup in talks to recoup errant $500 mln Revlon loan payment
RE
12/01Citigroup in talks to recoup errant $500 million Revlon loan payment
RE
11/15India's Tata to open 20 'beauty tech' outlets, in talks with foreign brands
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 079 M - -
Net income 2021 -207 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,5 M 17,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 12,4%
Chart REVLON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Revlon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVLON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Debra Golding Perelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew E. Kvarda Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Owen Perelman Chairman
Keyla Lazardi Chief Scientific Officer
Jose M. Urquijo Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REVLON, INC.-96.91%18
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.03%358 085
UNILEVER PLC4.96%127 873
ESTEE LAUDER-35.01%85 849
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED13.16%75 394
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.74%65 046