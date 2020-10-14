Log in
Citigroup drops lawsuit against Investcorp over accidental Revlon payment

10/14/2020 | 05:47pm EDT
(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is dropping claims against one of the entities it had sued in an attempt to recoup nearly $1 billion that it mistakenly sent to lenders of Revlon Inc, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The third-largest U.S. bank has dismissed all charges against Investcorp Credit Management LLC, which it said had received $18.9 million from Citi's accidental payment.

"We are pleased to have these funds returned," said Citigroup in a statement.

Citi had sued a dozen firms for refusing to return the payment after an "operational error" caused the bank to transfer $900 million of its own funds to Revlon creditors, a blunder that led to costly litigation, regulatory consent orders and a $400-million penalty.

Since then, Citi has announced that Chief Executive Mike Corbat would retire earlier than expected, with current president Jane Fraser set to succeed him.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


