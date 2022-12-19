Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Revlon, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REVRQ   US7615256093

REVLON, INC.

(REVRQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:15 2022-12-19 pm EST
0.6593 USD   +88.36%
03:29pCase Between Citigroup, Revlon Creditors Reportedly Dismissed
MT
03:09pRevlon and key creditors strike deal, April bankruptcy exit
RE
12:29pRevlon reaches restructuring deal with key creditors, to exit bankruptcy in April
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Revlon and key creditors strike deal, April bankruptcy exit

12/19/2022 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bankrupt cosmetics giant Revlon Inc on Monday reached a restructuring agreement which would turn over ownership of the company to its lenders and wipe out current shareholders.

Revlon now has the support of a faction of critical secured lenders and its unsecured creditors, who had previously been at odds during the company's bankruptcy.

The restructuring agreement, which must be approved by a U.S. bankruptcy judge before it takes effect, would provide $44 million to Revlon's unsecured creditors, who would otherwise be last in line for repayment of their debts.

The secured lender faction, which are known as the Brandco lenders and which include private equity and hedge funds such as Ares Management and Oak Hill Advisors, are owed close to $3 billion.

The restructuring agreement requires Revlon to get court approval on April 3, which would allow the company to exit bankruptcy on April 17, 2023.

Revlon has said it is exploring a sale of the company as a potential exit from Chapter 11. The restructuring agreement allows Revlon to pursue a sale, as long as the offer is high enough to fully repay the Brandco lenders.

Revlon filed for bankruptcy in June, saying its $3.5 billion debt load left it too cash-poor to make timely payments to critical vendors in its cosmetics supply chain. (Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; editing by Amy Stevens and Anna Driver)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION -2.61% 66.35 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
REVLON, INC. 88.36% 0.659275 Delayed Quote.-96.91%
All news about REVLON, INC.
03:29pCase Between Citigroup, Revlon Creditors Reportedly Dismissed
MT
03:09pRevlon and key creditors strike deal, April bankruptcy exit
RE
12:29pRevlon reaches restructuring deal with key creditors, to exit bankruptcy in April
RE
12:24pRevlon reaches restructuring deal with key creditors, to exit ba…
RE
12/16Citi, Revlon lenders reach deal over $500 mln accidental payment
RE
12/16Citi ends litigation with Revlon lenders over $500 million accidental payment
RE
12/07News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12/06Global markets live: Vodafone, PepsiCo, Microsoft, Implenia, Pfizer...
MS
12/06It just doesn't add up
MS
12/06North American Morning Briefing: Investors Mull More Fed..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 079 M - -
Net income 2021 -207 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,5 M 17,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 12,4%
Chart REVLON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Revlon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVLON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Debra Golding Perelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew E. Kvarda Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Owen Perelman Chairman
Keyla Lazardi Chief Scientific Officer
Jose M. Urquijo Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REVLON, INC.-96.91%18
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.03%356 497
UNILEVER PLC4.96%127 276
ESTEE LAUDER-34.92%85 970
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED15.17%75 821
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-8.88%64 946