  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Revlon, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REVRQ   US7615256093

REVLON, INC.

(REVRQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:01:32 2023-04-03 pm EDT
0.2250 USD   -10.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Revlon cleared to exit bankruptcy with $2.7 bln debt reduction deal

04/03/2023 | 11:58am EDT
April 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday approved Revlon Inc's reorganization plan, allowing the cosmetics giant to cut $2.7 billion from its debt and exit bankruptcy later this month.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Manhattan, who has been overseeing the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, said Revlon had reached "a hard-fought multi-faceted settlement" that resolves a "series of enterprise-threatening" risks to the business, including "debilitating" litigation among its lenders.

Under the plan, Revlon's lenders will take ownership of the company in exchange for the debt reduction agreement, wiping out the equity value of existing shareholders. The reorganized company plans to raise $670 million after exiting from bankruptcy by selling new equity shares.

Revlon, which has a

91-year

history selling lipstick, nail polish and other beauty products,

filed for bankruptcy

in June, saying its $3.5 billion debt load and pandemic-related disruptions had left it too cash-poor to make timely payments to critical vendors in its cosmetics supply chain. (Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 980 M - -
Net income 2022 -674 M - -
Net Debt 2022 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,5 M 13,5 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 12,8%
Managers and Directors
Debra Golding Perelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew E. Kvarda Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Owen Perelman Chairman
Keyla Lazardi Chief Scientific Officer
Barry F. Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REVLON, INC.-41.86%14
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.89%350 781
UNILEVER PLC0.19%130 919
ESTEE LAUDER-0.67%88 040
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-0.04%73 209
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-4.62%62 535
