Revlon cleared to exit bankruptcy with $2.7 bln debt reduction deal

April 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday approved
Revlon Inc's reorganization plan, allowing the
cosmetics giant to cut $2.7 billion from its debt and exit
bankruptcy later this month.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Manhattan, who has
been overseeing the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, said Revlon
had reached "a hard-fought multi-faceted settlement" that
resolves a "series of enterprise-threatening" risks to the
business, including "debilitating" litigation among its lenders.
Under the plan, Revlon's lenders will take ownership of
the company in exchange for the debt reduction agreement, wiping
out the equity value of existing shareholders. The reorganized
company plans to raise $670 million after exiting from
bankruptcy by selling new equity shares.
Revlon, which has a
91-year
history selling lipstick, nail polish and other beauty
products,
filed for bankruptcy
in June, saying its $3.5 billion debt load and
pandemic-related disruptions had left it too cash-poor to make
timely payments to critical vendors in its cosmetics supply
chain.
(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Mark Porter)