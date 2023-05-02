Advanced search
    REVRQ   US7615256093

REVLON, INC.

(REVRQ)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58:05 2023-05-01 pm EDT
0.0700 USD   -12.50%
02:33pRevlon emerges from bankruptcy after lender takeover
RE
05/01Revlon, Inc. Announces Board Appointments
CI
05/01North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Waver as Regulators Seize First Republic
DJ
Revlon emerges from bankruptcy after lender takeover

05/02/2023 | 02:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Revlon products are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Revlon Inc said Tuesday that it has emerged from bankruptcy after cutting more than $2.7 billion in debt and handing control of the beauty products company to its lenders.

CEO Debra Perelman said in a statement that Revlon is stronger after bankruptcy and well positioned for long-term growth.

"We look forward to unlocking the full potential of our globally recognized brands and continuing to offer our customers the iconic products they have loved for decades," Perelman said.

Revlon, which has a 91-year history selling lipstick, nail polish and other beauty products, filed for bankruptcy in June, saying its $3.5 billion debt load and pandemic-related disruptions had left it too cash-poor to make timely payments to critical vendors in its cosmetics supply chain.

Revlon has filled its post-bankruptcy board of directors with experiences executives from the consumer, retail, and beauty industries, including former Bloomin' Brands CEO Elizabeth Smith and former Sephora CEO Martin Brok.

Revlon's lenders took ownership of the company in exchange for the debt reduction agreement, wiping out the equity value of existing shareholders.

The company's largest shareholder was MacAndrews & Forbes, which is owned by Perelman's father Ron Perelman. MacAndrew & Forbes held 85% of the company's shares at the time of its bankruptcy filing, and the remaining stock saw a surge in interest from retail investors last year before collapsing in value.

Revlon's new owners include Glendon Capital Management, King Street Capital Management, Angelo Gordon & Co, and Oak Hill Advisors.

King Street Capital Managing Director Noah Charney said the new owners were proud to "serve as stewards" of a "storied American business."

Revlon exits from bankruptcy with $1.5 billion in debt and$236 million in available liquidity, according to the company.

Revlon reported $490 million in net sales for the first quarter, up year on year from $479.6 million.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth in New York and Nandhini Srinivasan in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Dietrich Knauth


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 980 M - -
Net income 2022 -674 M - -
Net Debt 2022 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,79 M 3,79 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart REVLON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Revlon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVLON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Debra Golding Perelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew E. Kvarda Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Owen Perelman Chairman
Keyla Lazardi Chief Scientific Officer
Barry F. Schwartz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REVLON, INC.-83.72%4
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY3.31%369 031
UNILEVER PLC6.09%139 845
ESTEE LAUDER-0.50%88 187
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-2.72%70 513
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY1.28%66 938
