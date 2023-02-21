Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Revlon, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REVRQ   US7615256093

REVLON, INC.

(REVRQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:51:11 2023-02-21 pm EST
0.7180 USD   +8.79%
01:49pRevlon reaches lender settlement, sends bankruptcy plan to vote
RE
02/17Revlon, Inc. Announces Resignation of D.J. Baker from the Board of Directors
CI
01/13Revlon, Inc. Elects Paul Aronzon as Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Revlon reaches lender settlement, sends bankruptcy plan to vote

02/21/2023 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Revlon Inc on Tuesday announced a deal with a holdout faction of lenders, removing the largest remaining roadblock to a plan that would allow the cosmetics maker to exit from bankruptcy by April.

With the latest settlement in place, Revlon now has the support of all of its major creditor groups, eliminating a lingering "threat that litigation and complex disputes would overwhelm" Revlon's restructuring effort, Revlon attorney Alice Eaton told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones at a hearing in Manhattan.

Jones said Revlon could now send its restructuring proposal to creditors for a vote, a key milestone in the company's bankruptcy case. If approved by creditors and the court, Revlon's restructuring plan would cut $2.7 billion in debt, cancel existing equity shares, and raise $670 million through the sale of equity in the reorganized company.

The holdout faction, which financed Revlon's purchase of cosmetics and fragrance company Elizabeth Arden in 2016, had sued Revlon and its senior lenders over a 2020 loan that allowed the company to borrow more cash and granted the senior lenders additional control over Revlon's intellectual property assets.

Under the new settlement, the 2016 lenders can choose to receive up to $56 million in cash, or they can forgo cash payments and receive up to 18% of the company's post-bankruptcy equity shares.

Tuesday's deal does not change the terms of earlier settlements that Revlon reached with its senior lenders and junior creditors.

The senior lenders will receive most of the company's equity, valued at $2.75 billion to $3.25 billion. Junior creditors, including retirees with unpaid pension claims and consumers who brought personal injury lawsuits against Revlon, will be paid up to $44 million.

Revlon is majority-owned by Ron Perelman's MacAndrew & Forbes, which held 85% of the company's shares at the time of its bankruptcy filing. The company's stock saw a surge in interest from retail investors last year, trading above $8 per share early in the company's bankruptcy. They traded at $0.66 on Tuesday.

Revlon, which has a 91-year history selling lipstick, nail polish and other beauty products, filed for bankruptcy in June, saying its $3.5 billion debt load and pandemic-related disruptions left it too cash-poor to make timely payments to critical vendors in its cosmetics supply chain.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Berkrot)

By Dietrich Knauth


© Reuters 2023
All news about REVLON, INC.
01:49pRevlon reaches lender settlement, sends bankruptcy plan to vote
RE
02/17Revlon, Inc. Announces Resignation of D.J. Baker from the Board of Directors
CI
01/13Revlon, Inc. Elects Paul Aronzon as Director
CI
01/13Meme stocks start 2023 on high note, though ride is a bumpy one
RE
01/13Bed Bath & Beyond brings meme stocks back in vogue to start 2023
RE
2022FTX could pay over $2,100 per hour for bankruptcy lawyers
RE
2022MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 20, 20..
MS
2022Case Between Citigroup, Revlon Creditors Reportedly Dismissed
MT
2022Revlon and key creditors strike deal, April bankruptcy exit
RE
2022Revlon reaches restructuring deal with key creditors, to exit bankruptcy in April
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 079 M - -
Net income 2021 -207 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,8 M 35,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 12,4%
Chart REVLON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Revlon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVLON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Debra Golding Perelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew E. Kvarda Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Owen Perelman Chairman
Keyla Lazardi Chief Scientific Officer
Jose M. Urquijo Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REVLON, INC.53.49%36
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-7.62%330 304
UNILEVER PLC0.68%128 137
ESTEE LAUDER1.92%90 334
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-1.92%71 321
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-5.42%61 880