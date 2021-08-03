Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Revlon, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REV   US7615256093

REVLON, INC.

(REV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Revlon : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host a Conference Call on August 5, 2021

08/03/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced that on Thursday, August 5, 2021 the Company intends to release its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and host a conference call at 8:30 A.M. NYC time.

Revlon’s earnings call can be accessed from the U.S. and Canada by dialing 1-877-876-9174, using the passcode “Revlon.” Callers from outside the U.S. and Canada may access the call by dialing 1-785-424-1669, using the passcode “Revlon.” Alternatively, the call can be monitored via webcast by going to “Webcasts and Presentations” on Revlon’s Investor Relations website at www.revloninc.com.

About Revlon, Inc.

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about REVLON, INC.
05:47pREVLON : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host a Conference Call on Au..
BU
07/27Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset Collection To Launch Exclusively..
CI
06/25REVLON, INC.(NYSE : REV) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/25REVLON, INC.(NYSE : REV) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/25REVLON, INC.(NYSE : REV) added to Russell Microcap Index
CI
06/25REVLON, INC.(NYSE : REV) added to Russell 3000E Index
CI
06/25REVLON, INC.(NYSE : REV) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/25REVLON, INC.(NYSE : REV) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/14REVLON : UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (Form 8-K)
PU
06/14REVLON INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 150 M - -
Net income 2021 -186 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 588 M 588 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 12,0%
Chart REVLON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Revlon, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REVLON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,00 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debra Golding Perelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Victoria L. Dolan Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Owen Perelman Chairman
Keyla Lazardi Chief Scientific Officer
Jose M. Urquijo Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REVLON, INC.-7.41%588
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY1.97%344 726
UNILEVER PLC-5.90%149 116
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.23.10%118 784
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-0.26%73 708
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-7.03%67 093