Vancouver, BC, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92) (the "Company") announces with deep regret that Bernard Lonis, the esteemed Chairman of the Board and Director, has officially stepped down from his roles with the Company, effective June 18, 2024 due to ongoing health concerns.



Mr. Lonis initially stepped aside from his duties on May 1st, 2024, as he was admitted in hospital.

Lonis said: “Although I am recovering correctly, I am going to listen to this ”wake up call” my body has sent me and change my professional rhythm in all the companies and organizations where I am involved. Including Revolugroup where I will only stay as a major shareholder”

Bernard Lonis has been an integral part of RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.'s growth and success over the past six years. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in navigating the company through various milestones and achievements. Under his guidance, RevoluGROUP has seen significant advancements in the NEO Bank sector having obtained financial regulatory approvals in 27 EU countries, the United States of America, and Canada.

“While we are deeply saddened by the circumstances leading to Mr. Bernard Lonis’s retirement, we fully support his decision to prioritize his health,” said Fernando Guillen, Director of RevoluGROUP. “We are incredibly grateful for his contributions and dedication to the company. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward.”

The Board of Directors has commenced the process of identifying a suitable successor to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Lonis expressed his gratitude to the Board, the executive team, and all employees of RevoluGROUP. “It has been an honor to serve as Chairman and Director of this remarkable company. I am confident that RevoluGROUP will continue to thrive and achieve new heights under the capable leadership of the Board and management team.”

The company will continue to provide updates as the transition progresses. We thank our shareholders, employees, and stakeholders for their continued support and understanding during this period.

