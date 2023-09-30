RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. announced the appointment of Simon Tsu, CFA, CPA, as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 1, 2023. His in-depth experience and leadership will bring significant value to its business operations. Simon will be stepping into the shoes of the outgoing CFO, Jason Tong, who has resigned effective September 30, 2023.

Simon has a wealth of financial experience underpinned by his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification. Mr. Tso is the principal of Athena Chartered Professional Accountant Ltd. Mr. Tso is also a co-founder of Zeus Capital Ltd. Prior to his current roles, Mr. Tso spent a number of years as an associate at a local corporate finance firm and as a senior accountant at a firm of chartered accountants. Mr. Tso graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (finance) degree with honours from the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business, and is both a CFA charter holder and a chartered professional accountant.