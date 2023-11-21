Official press release from REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders will be held virtually on January 8th, at 11 a.m. The meeting will provide shareholders with an opportunity to gain insights into the Company’s financial performance, strategic direction, and key developments and will also include appointment of auditors, and the election of directors.



RevoluGROUP's CEO, Gavin McMillan, is presently in Europe, where he is engaging in productive discussions with existing and potential clients and partners. His journey is also set to include a meeting with the board to craft a 3-year strategic plan in preparation for the AGM. This trip shows our dedication to improving our services and growing our business. We look forward to updating shareholders as we progress forward.

In addition, the company also announces the issuance of 1,000,000 Incentive Share Options under its 10% rolling stock option plan and will expire 24 months from the grant date. Should the announced options be exercised in the term, the aggregate amount payable to the corporate treasury would be CAD $50,000.

CEO of RevoluGROUP, Gavin McMillan, enthusiastically shared, "We're absolutely thrilled at the chance to engage with our shareholders at the upcoming AGM, and we can't wait to share our dynamic vision and robust roadmap for the future of our company. At this time, we also want to recognise and value the importance of rewarding those who have been contributing to RevoluGROUP's success on a daily basis, as well as those who have been instrumental during our period of transition. We are driven by a strong sense of unity and shared triumph, and we're excited about the progress we're making together!"

RevoluGROUP encourages shareholders to attend the AGM, further details on how to participate virtually will be sent to shareholders in due course.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com.

RevoluGROUP Canada, Inc.

"Gavin McMillan"

______________________

Gavin McMillan

CEO and Director

For further information, contact:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

Telephone: (604) 332 5355

Email: info@revolugroup.com

