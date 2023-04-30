Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.
  News
  Summary
    REVO   CA76156R1029

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC.

(REVO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:56:34 2023-04-28 pm EDT
0.1650 CAD   -.--%
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. President and Chairman Stepping Down for Health Reasons

04/30/2023 | 02:21pm EDT
Vancouver, BC, April 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92), (the "Company")  RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. announced today that its President and Chairman, James G. Pettit, will be stepping down from his position due to health reasons, effective immediately.

James G. Pettit has been an integral part of RevoluGROUP for many years, leading the company with distinction and guiding it through the transition from a mining issuer to a Central Bank licensed Fintech Company. The board of directors expresses its deepest gratitude to James G. Pettit for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the company.

The board expects to appoint a new President and Chairman of RevoluGROUP during an upcoming board meeting.

The company wishes James G. Pettit a full and speedy recovery and extends its best wishes to him and his family during this time.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Crypto-to-fiat exchange, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Gaming Credits, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed squarely at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector, cross-border forex payments, and + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly-owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L situated in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB, Canadian FINTRAC, and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under the auspices of E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with E.U. 27 Country Passporting and official issuer of Visa® Cards and authorized Visa® Affiliate Member. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly-owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 193,585,376 shares issued and outstanding.

RevoluGROUP Canada, Inc.

"Steve Marshall"
______________________
STEVE MARSHALL
CEO

For further information, contact:
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.
Telephone: (604) 332 5355
Email: info@revolugroup.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


