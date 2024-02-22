Vancouver, BC, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2), (Munich: A2PU92) (the "Company") announces that incentive share options to purchase up to 5,200,000 common shares of the Company were granted to consultants and Directors of the Company, with an exercise price of $0.05 per share. The incentive share options have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and will expire twenty-four months from the grant date. Should all announced options be exercised in the term, the aggregate amount payable to the treasury would be CA $ 260,000. The options are to be granted as shown below:



Francisco Moreno Balboa 1,500,000 Gavin McMillan 500,000 Bernard Lonis 500,000 Alfredo Manresa Ruiz 500,000 Fernando Guillen Hernandez 500,000





An additional 1,700,000 options were also granted to consultants in the Company who have provided valuable assistance in the development of products, business development, solution integration and technical assistance.

Gavin McMillan, CEO of RevoluGROUP, expressed warmly, "The dedication and expertise of our consultants cannot be appreciated enough. Their commitment to adapt to different time zones, working late hours to cater to Europe and North American schedules, is amazing. It gives us immense pleasure to acknowledge and reward their support, expertise and valuable assistance."

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

